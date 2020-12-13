Opportunistic Rams' defense built on trust, connectivity with teammates

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had an inkling this year’s defense could be special back in August during training camp, when he saw them relentlessly pursuing the football and giving his first-team offense fits during 11-on-11 drills.

Of course, the germination of L.A.’s dominant defense really began with the hiring of defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (the birthday boy turned 38 when the Rams' throttled the New England Patriots 24-3 last Thursday) in the spring.

Long conversations followed on how McVay and Staley would retool the defense during the offseason.

“You definitely don’t take it for granted, but I did have a feeling and was very confident in what our defense could potentially accomplish if we reached our potential and continued to have the great leadership that we do have from our players,” McVay said. “This was something that even going back to the vision that Brandon had when he and I first sat down and talked about it, a lot of these things are coming to fruition.”

Through those conversations, acquisitions like edge rusher Leonard Floyd in free agency and safety Jordan Fuller through the draft and consistent refinement on the field, the Rams have built one of the best defenses in the NFL.

But at the core of the team’s success defensively is a connectivity and trust built though repetition and relationship building that has resulted in a group that genuinely cares about each other.

A good example of that was linebacker Kenny Young’s 79-yard interception return for a score in his team's decisive win over New England.

The two leading Young down the field were star players cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, both showing a willingness to do the grunt work so their teammate could finish a big play that changed the momentum of the game.

“That’s my favorite play the game, because you see two of the best players in the world out in front blocking for him, and the genuine joy,” McVay said.

Rams defensive co-captain Michael Brockers says the reason all 11 defenders relentlessly pursue the football on each defensive snap is that connectivity they share on and off the field.

“When you’re just enjoying the game and enjoying each other, it makes it fun,” Brockers said. “So, without fans, we’re doing a hell of a job continuing to have our energy up. We actually like and love one another.

“I always tell Cam (Akers), the young bull, ‘Man, when you carrying that ball, think about your brothers out there.’ So it’s all about playing for one another. And that’s what I love about this team.”

Young says there’s an emotional bond each player shares, and that makes them want to perform each game, bringing extra energy.

“No one ever talks about how connected we are,” Young said. “Everyone’s eager, whether we come up short, whether we win, all of the guys and all of the coaches buy into coming back to work each day. And that type of energy, that type of spirit I’ve never really felt that in my career. So this year feels different, and you can tell that it feels different.”

Whatever philosophical leanings players want to point to for the team's success, the tangible results on the field is the Rams have one of the best defenses in the NFL this season.

The Rams are first in the NFL in total yards allowed (286 per game), first in passing yards allowed (192 per game), third in rushing yards allowed (94 per game) and third in points allowed per game (18.9 per contest).

L.A.’s 42 sacks is second in the NFL. And the defense’s calling card has become creating turnovers. The Rams’ 21 takeaways is tied for second in the NFL.

The defense has scored touchdowns in the last three games – the last time the Rams scored defensive touchdowns in three consecutive games was the 2003 season.

In the last seven games the Rams have forced 15 turnovers.

“One of the big things that we’ve been emphasized in the second half of the season has been takeaways,” Staley said. “We’ve been able to get them. … That’s part of fundamentals of playing with the right technique and awareness will get you the takeaways. The technique and execution are definitely things that we’re going to be looking forward to as we finish this season out.”