Prediction: Rams over Washington Football Team, 31-13

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams look to sweep the NFC East, hitting the road for the third time in five weeks for Sunday’s contest against the Washington Football Team.

The Rams will face quarterback Kyle Allen, named the starter this week by head coach Ron Rivera. Last year’s first-round selection Dwayne Haskins was demoted to third team, and veteran Alex Smith moved up to the No. 2 quarterback.

“I don’t know the history of everything that’s gone on with Dwayne,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “I just know that they’ve got two capable quarterbacks, really, three if you include -- we know what a great player Alex Smith has been in this league as well. We’re just going to get ready for the guy that they’re planning on playing, but you also have to have a plan for Dwayne Haskins as well.”

Matchup microscope

Allen did not get the benefit of a preseason, so Sunday will truly be his first game action with Washington this year. And he hasn’t exactly done a great job of taking care of the football. In 13 starts for the Carolina Panthers last year, Allen turned the ball over 23 times (16 interceptions, seven lost fumbles). So expect Aaron Donald and the rest of L.A.’s defensive line to put pressure on Allen and see if he coughs up the football. The Rams have six takeaways this year, tied for ninth in the league.



One to watch

The Rams struggled to run the football against a stout New York Giants defensive line last week, totaling just 58 yards on the ground. On Sunday, the Rams’ offensive line will face another imposing defensive front. The Washington Football Team has five, first-round selections along the front seven in Ryan Kerrigan, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Rookie running back Cam Akers is expected to return this week after missing two games because of a rib injury. Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Malcolm Brown have to give the Rams some balance by running the football on Sunday. “Having been around those guys and seen them in practice a lot over the last three years, you just have so much respect for them,” said Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell about Washington’s defensive line. O’Connell served as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Washington before his arrival in L.A. “You know they work hard, you know they’re going to be incredibly prepared for us offensively. So, it's going to be a challenge to go out to Washington and get a win.”

Fun to watch

Rookie running back Antonio Gibson has added some explosiveness to Washington’s offense with his ability to make guys miss in space. Gibson has 284 total yards from scrimmage in four games. And with L.A. linebackers Micah Kiser (groin) and Kenny Young (knee) nursing injuries, the Rams have to do a good job of figuring out a way to limit Gibson’s playmaking ability in open space. “It’s the same thing every week – we’ve got to play solid against the run, we’ve got to be gap sound and guys have got to swarm to the ball,” Donald said. “We can’t miss tackles. If we do that -- we do what we’ve been game planning and preparing for – we’ll be fine.”



Key to the game

The Rams need to get off to a fast start on the road and maintain their focus. They can’t play down to the competition as they did last week against the Giants. Play a clean game, put pressure on Allen making his first start and create some balance on offense, and L.A. should control this game from the onset.

Prediction

Rams 31, Washington 13