Rams personnel report: Week 3 vs. Bills

Sean McVay returned to his old ways, leaning on three-receiver sets against the Buffalo Bills last week.

The Los Angeles Rams ran 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs) a season-high 86.4 percent (57 plays total) of the time. And they were successful moving the ball in that personnel grouping, averaging 7.7 yards per play and scoring four touchdowns.

Rookie receiver Van Jefferson did not see the field as much last week, playing just eight plays, as McVay instead went with Josh Reynolds (62 plays) when his team went 11 personnel.

Slot defender Troy Hill led the team with a combined eight tackles,

PERSONNEL GROUPING (OFFENSE)

Source: Next Gen Stats

Total plays: 66 (excluding penalties)

11 (One RB, One TE, 3 WRs) Pass -- 30. Run – 27. Total: 57

12 (One RB, Two TEs, 2 WRs) Pass – 3. Run – 5. Total: 8

01 (Zero RB, One TE, 4 WRs) Pass – 1. Run – 0. Total: 1

PASSING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING



Jared Goff

11: 22-for-29 (75.9 percent) for 309 yards, with two TDs and 1 INT. Goff was sacked once and posted a 118.3 passer rating.

12: 0-for-2 (0.0 percent) for zero yards, zero TDs and zero INT. Goff was sacked once and posted a 39.6 passer rating.

01: 1-for-1 for 12 yards, with zero TDs, and zero interceptions. Goff was not sacked and posted a 116.7 passer rating.

RUSHING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

11: 27 for 137 yards (5.07 average) Long: 15. 4 TD

12: 5 for 30 yards (6.00 Average) Long: 12. 0 TD

PERSONNEL GROUPINGS (DEFENSE)

Total plays: 58 (excluding penalties)

Base (4 DBs): Pass – 1 (0.0%). Run – 0 (100.0%). Total – 1.

(5 DBs): Pass – 28 (51.0%). Run – 21 (49.0%). Total – 49.

Dime-plus (6 or more DBs): Pass – 8 (94.7%). Run – 0 (5.3%). Total – 8.

PASS RUSH

Total plays: 37

Rush 1 – 1 (2.7 percent) Sacks -- 0

Rush 2 – 1 (2.7 percent) Sacks – 0.

Rush 3 – 3 (8.1 percent) Sacks -- 1

Rush 4 – 21 (56.8 percent). Sacks – 2

Rush 5 – 10 (27.0%). Sacks – 1.

Rush 6+ -- 1 (2.7%). Sacks – 0.

Here’s the snap counts for the Rams vs. Bills

OFFENSE (Based on 69 snaps)

Quarterback – Jared Goff 69

Running back – Malcolm Brown 34, Darrell Henderson 34

Wide receiver – Robert Woods 67, Cooper Kupp 62, Josh Reynolds 62, Van Jefferson 8

Tight end – Tyler Higbee 50, Gerald Everett 28

Offensive line – Andrew Whitworth 69, Rob Havenstein 69, Austin Blythe 69, Austin Corbett 69, David Edwards 69

DEFENSE (Based on 62 snaps)

Line – Aaron Donald 54, Michael Brockers 40, Morgan Fox 23, Sebastian Joseph-Day 21, Greg Gaines 10.

Linebacker – Micah Kiser 62, Leonard Floyd 56, Kenny Young 39, Samson Ebukam 30, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 15, Justin Hollins 15.

Defensive back – John Johnson 62, Jalen Ramsey 62, Troy Hill 61, Taylor Rapp 55, Darious Williams 53, Terrell Burgess 9, Jordan Fuller 8, David Long 7.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nick Scott 19, Okoronkwo 19, Terrell Burgess 19, David Long 17, Troy Reeder 14, Xavier Jones 14, Johnny Mundt 12, Ray Calais 11, Samuel Sloman 11, Natrez Patrick 8, Jachai Polite 8, Nsimba Webster 6, Hollins 6, Jefferson 6, Coleman Shelton 5, Johnny Hekker 5, Jake McQuaide 5, Ebukam 5, Havenstein 5, Blythe 5, Corbett 5, Higbee 5, Edwards 5, Bobby Evans 5, Kiser 5, Donald 5, Brockers 5, Rapp 5, Johnson 5, Gaines 5, Young 4, Joseph-Day 4, Kupp 2, Hill 2, Fox 1.