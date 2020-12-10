Rams personnel report: Week 13 vs. Cardinals

For the first time this season, the Los Angeles Rams used “12” personnel (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WRs) more than “11” personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs) in a game this season.

The Rams were in 12 personnel on 40 snaps on offense, and in 11 personnel 33 snaps.

With the New England Patriots up next, perhaps Rams head coach Sean McVay wanted to place a seed of doubt as to what his opponent would see personnel-wise from Los Angeles on Thursday.

New addition, former New England Patriots outside linebacker played five snaps defensively and 16 on special teams in his first action with the Rams against Arizona.

“I liked his skill set,” McVay said about Rivers. “I like some of the physical tools that he has, and he's got a great look in his eye. I really like his demeanor and his disposition, great communicator. You can see he’s come from a place that does things the right way and he’s been coached well.

“Just how seamless he was able to jump in on special teams and understand the things that we’re looking for. So, anytime that you have a guy that you like the skillset that when you’ve evaluated him coming out or you’ve got some tangible evidence on what he’s done when he played in snaps for the Patriots -- that was somebody who we felt like could add some value.”

According to Next Gen Stats, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was aligned across from receiver DeAndre Hopkins on 33 of 40 routes, allowing 3 receptions for 20 yards on 8 targets.

PERSONNEL GROUPING (OFFENSE)

Source: Next Gen Stats

Total plays: 79 (excluding penalties)

11 (One RB, One TE, 3 WRs) Pass -- 24. Run – 9. Total: 33

12 (One RB, Two TEs, 2 WRs) Pass – 24. Run – 16. Total: 40

13 (One RB, Three TEs, 1 WRs) Pass – 0. Run – 6. Total: 6

PASSING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

Jared Goff

11: 19-for-23 (82.61 percent) for 168 yards, with zero TD and zero INT. Goff was sacked once, posting a 97.1 passer rating.

12: 18-for-24 (75.0 percent) for 183 yards, with one TD and zero INT. Goff was not sacked and posted a 110.2 passer rating.



RUSHING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

11: 9 for 71 yards (7.89 average) Long: 9. 2 TD

12: 16 for 39 yards (2.4 average) Long: 38. 2 TD

13: 6 for 9 yards (1.5 average) Long: 5. 0 TD

PERSONNEL GROUPINGS (DEFENSE)

Total plays: 62 (excluding penalties)

Base (4 DBs): Pass – 1. Run – 2. Total -- 3

5 DBs: Pass – 14. Run – 13. Total – 27.

Dime-plus (6 or more DBs): Pass – 26. Run – 6. Total – 32.

PASS RUSH

Total plays: 37

Rush 2 – 1 (2.4 percent) Sacks -- 0

Rush 4 – 29 (70.7 percent). Sacks -- 2

Rush 5 – 9 (22.0 percent). Sacks-- 0.

Rush 6 – 1 ((2.4 percent). Sacks -- 0.

Here’s the snap counts for the Rams vs. Cardinals

OFFENSE (Based on 82 snaps)

Quarterback – Jared Goff 82

Running back – Cam Akers 52, Darrell Henderson Jr. 17, Malcolm Brown 13

Wide receiver – Robert Woods 61, Cooper Kupp 53, Van Jefferson 40, Josh Reynolds 37, Nsimba Webster 1.

Tight end – Tyler Higbee 69, Gerald Everett 29, Johnny Mundt 7

Offensive line – Rob Havenstein 82, Austin Blythe 82, Austin Corbett 82, David Edwards 82, Joe Noteboom 82

DEFENSE (Based on 64 snaps)

Line – Aaron Donald 55, Michael Brockers 30, Sebastian Joseph-Day 22, Morgan Fox 18, Greg Gaines 13, A’Shawn Robinson 12.

Linebacker – Troy Reeder 58, Leonard Floyd 56, Justin Hollins 27, Samson Ebukam 24, Obo Okoronkwo 18, Kenny Young 15, Derek Rivers 5.

Defensive back – John Johnson 64, Jordan Fuller 64, Jalen Ramsey 64, Troy Hill 61, Darious Williams 58, Nick Scott 34, David Long Jr. 6.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nick Scott 23, JuJu Hughes 21, Long 18, Nsimba Webster 17, Natrez Patrick 17, Mundt 17, Rivers 16, J.R. Reed 16, Xavier Jones 15, Ebukam 15, Fox 15, Gay 14, Hollins 13, Van Jefferson 8, Johnny Hekker 8, Jake McQuaide 8, Brycen Hopkins 10, Reeder 7, Coleman Shelton 7, Tremayne Anchrum 7, Havenstein 7, Edwards 7, Corbett 7, Blythe 7, Okoronkwo 6, Gaines 6, Johnson 6, Joseph-Day 5, Robinson 5, Brocker 4, Young 2, Williams 2, Donald 2, Floyd 1, Donald 1.