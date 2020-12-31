Rams personnel report: Week 16 vs. Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams struggled to generate big plays in Seattle.

Quarterback Jared Goff averaged just 5.4 yards per completion in his team’s 20-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week. The longest play from scrimmage for Los Angeles was 26 yards.

Along with L.A. finding difficulty creating chunk plays, they also could not consistently run the football, totaling just 118 yards on the ground.

The Rams likely will be without their top passer (Goff), top rusher (Cam Akers) and top receiver (Cooper Kupp) in the team’s season final against the Arizona Cardinals. So, it will be up to backup John Wolford to lead the offense and generate some big plays.

Per usual, you can check out the personnel report for head coach Sean McVay’s tenure with the Rams entering the 2020 season here.

PERSONNEL GROUPING (OFFENSE)

Source: Next Gen Stats

Total plays: 75 (excluding penalties)

11 (One RB, One TE, 3 WRs) Pass -- 38. Run – 8. Total: 46

12 (One RB, Two TEs, 2 WRs) Pass – 7. Run – 16. Total: 23

13 (One RB, Three TEs, 1 WRs) Pass – 1. Run 5. Total: 6

PASSING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

Jared Goff

11: 21-for-35 (60.0 percent) for 212 yards, with zero TDs and one INT. Goff was sacked three times, posting a 65.4 passer rating.

12: 3-for-7 (42.86 percent) for 22 yards, with zero TDs and zero INT. Goff was not sacked, posting a 50.9 passer rating.

13: 0-for-1 (0.00 percent) for 0 yards, with zero TDs and zero INT. Goff was not sacked, posting a 39.6 passer rating.



RUSHING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

11: 8 for 43 yards (5.38 average) Long: 14. 0 TD

12: 16 for 70 yards (4.38 average) Long: 40. 0 TD

13: 5 for 5 yards (1.00 average) Long: 5. 0 TD



PERSONNEL GROUPINGS (DEFENSE)

Total plays: 61 (excluding penalties)

Base (4 DBs): Pass – 6. Run – 9. Total -- 15

5 DBs: Pass – 18. Run – 12. Total – 30.

Dime-plus (6 or more DBs): Pass – 13. Run – 3. Total – 16.

PASS RUSH

Total plays: 36

Rush 2 – 2 (5.4 percent) Sacks -- 0

Rush 3 – 3 (8.1 percent) Sacks -- 1

Rush 4 – 19 (51.4 percent). Sacks -- 2

Rush 5 – 12 (32.4 percent). Sacks-- 2.

Here’s the snap counts for the Rams vs. Seahawks

OFFENSE (Based on 75 snaps)

Quarterback – Jared Goff 75

Running back – Malcolm Brown 44, Darrell Henderson Jr. 31

Wide receiver – Robert Woods 68, Cooper Kupp 60, Josh Reynolds 48, Van Jefferson 14

Tight end – Tyler Higbee 52, Gerald Everett 52, Johnny Mundt 6

Offensive line – Austin Blythe 75, Austin Corbett 75, David Edwards 75, Joe Noteboom 75, Rob Havenstein 72, Tremayne Anchrum 3

DEFENSE (Based on 63 snaps)

Line – Aaron Donald 58, Michael Brockers 40, Morgan Fox 34, Sebastian Joseph-Day 28, A’Shawn Robinson 10, Greg Gaines 8.

Linebacker – Troy Reeder 58, Leonard Floyd 54, Justin Hollins 27, Kenny Young 20, Terrell Lewis 17, Samson Ebukam 14, Obo Okoronkwo 10.

Defensive back – John Johnson 63, Jordan Fuller 63, Jalen Ramsey 63, Troy Hill 63, Darious Williams 39, Nick Scott 23, David Long Jr. 1.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Scott 23, Johnny Mundt 21, Ebukam 19, Nsimba Webster 18, Natrez Patrick 18, J.R. Reed 15, Derek Rivers 15, Hollins 15, Xavier Jones 14, Okoronkwo 14, Long 14, JuJu Hughes 13, Jefferson 9, Fox 8, Johnny Hekker 8, Jake McQuaide 8, Gay 7, Williams 5, Reeder 4, Brockers 4, Johnson 3, Gaines 4, Robinson 4, Coleman Shelton 3, Anchrum 3, Edwards 3, Corbett 3, Blythe 3, Havenstein 3, Kupp 1.