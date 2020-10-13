Rams personnel report: Week 5 vs. Washington

Tight end Gerald Everett was more involved in the offense last week.

Everett was targeted four times in the Los Angeles Rams 30-10 win over the Washington Football Team last week, finishing with four receptions for 90 yards.

Through the first four games, Everett was targeted a total of five times, posting four receptions for 51 yards.

Starting outside linebacker Samson Ebukam played a season-low five snaps on defense, as defensive coordinator chose to use Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (14), Terrell Lewis (14) and Justin Hollins (11) instead when the Rams went with five or six defensive backs.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Ebukam is the outside linebacker in base personnel, which limited his snap count.

You can check out the personnel report for head coach Sean McVay’s tenure with the Rams here.

PERSONNEL GROUPING (OFFENSE)

Source: Next Gen Stats

Total plays: 66 (excluding penalties)

11 (One RB, One TE, 3 WRs) Pass -- 29. Run – 19. Total: 48

12 (One RB, Two TEs, 2 WRs) Pass – 2. Run – 14. Total: 16

13 (On RB, Three TEs, 1 WR) Pass – 0. Run – 2. Total: 2

PASSING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING



Jared Goff

11: 20-for-29 (69.0 percent) for 269 yards, with two TDs and one INT. Goff was not sacked and posted a 106.8 passer rating.

12: 1-for-1 (100.0 percent) for 40 yards, zero TDs and zero INT. Goff was sacked once and posted a 118.8 passer rating.



RUSHING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

11: 19 for 64 yards (3.37 average) Long: 12. 1 TD

12: 14 for 67 yards (4.8 Average) Long: 46. 1 TD

13: 2 for minus-2 yards (minus-1.00 Average) Long: minus-1 (both kneel plays at end of game). 0 TD

PERSONNEL GROUPINGS (DEFENSE)

Total plays: 52 (excluding penalties)

Base (4 DBs): Pass – 2 (66.7%). Run – 1 (33.3%). Total – 3.

(5 DBs): Pass – 23 (63.9%). Run – 13 (36.1%). Total – 36.

Dime-plus (6 or more DBs): Pass – 13 (100.0%). Run –0 (0.0%). Total – 13.

PASS RUSH

Total plays: 41

Rush 3 – 2 (5.3 percent) Sacks -- 0

Rush 4 – 22 (57.9 percent). Sacks – 4

Rush 5 – 14 (36.8%). Sacks – 4.

Here’s the snap counts for the Rams vs. Washington

OFFENSE (Based on 68 snaps)

Quarterback – Jared Goff 68

Running back – Darrell Henderson 29, Malcolm Brown 26, Cam Akers 13

Wide receiver – Robert Woods 59, Cooper Kupp 56, Josh Reynolds 49, Van Jefferson 18

Tight end – Tyler Higbee 56, Gerald Everett 30, Johnny Mundt 2

Offensive line – Andrew Whitworth 68, Rob Havenstein 68, Austin Blythe 68, Austin Corbett 68, David Edwards 68

DEFENSE (Based on 54 snaps)

Line – Aaron Donald 44, Michael Brockers 31, Morgan Fox 22, Sebastian Joseph-Day 18, Greg Gaines 11.

Linebacker – Leonard Floyd 53, Troy Reeder 48, Kenny Young 38, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 14, Terrell Lewis 14, Justin Hollins 11, Samson Ebukam 5, Jachai Polite 4.

Defensive back – John Johnson 54, Jordan Fuller 54, Jalen Ramsey 54, Darious Williams 52, Troy Hill 38, David Long 15, Taylor Rapp 13.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nick Scott 23, Terrell Burgess 23, David Long 23, Ebukam 22, Natrez Patrick 21, Johnny Mundt 20, Xavier Jones 16, Nsimba Webster 16, Jachai Polite 13, Okoronkwo 11, Samuel Sloman 11, Johnny Hekker 10, Jake McQuaide 10, Troy Reeder 10, Fuller 9, Williams 9, Kupp 7, Hollins 7, Rapp 6, Williams 5, Edwards 5, Corbett 5, Havenstein 5, Blythe 5, Higbee 5, Coleman Shelton 5, Tremayne Anchrum 5, Brockers 4, Joseph 3, Johnson 3, Jefferson 3, Ramsey 2, Young 2, Donald 2, Gaines 2, Floyd 2, Fox 2, Hill 1, Lewis 1, Reynolds 1.