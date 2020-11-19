Rams personnel report: Week 10 vs. Seahawks

For the first time this season the Los Angeles Rams did not use base personnel (four defensive backs) on defense this season.

Instead, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley chose to get smaller personnel on the field in his team’s win over the Seattle Seahawks last week, using nickel (five defensive backs) on 36 plays and dime (six defensive backs) on 29 plays.

Staley’s strategy was effective, as the Rams only gave up four plays of 20-plus yards against Seattle’s high-powered offense.

Receiver Cooper Kupp came in banged up and did not play his usual snap count, playing just 37 snaps on offense last week.

As always, you can check out the personnel report for head coach Sean McVay’s tenure with the Rams entering the 2020 season here.

PERSONNEL GROUPING (OFFENSE)

Source: Next Gen Stats

Total plays: 69 (excluding penalties)

11 (One RB, One TE, 3 WRs) Pass -- 30. Run – 7. Total: 37

12 (One RB, Two TEs, 2 WRs) Pass – 7. Run – 13. Total: 20

13 (One RB, Three TEs, 1 WRs) Pass – 3. Run – 9. Total: 12

PASSING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING



Jared Goff

11: 21-for-28 (75.00 percent) for 217 yards, with zero TD and zero INT. Goff was sacked twice and posted a 96.9 passer rating.

12: 5-for-7 (71.43 percent) for 70 yards, with zero TDs and zero INT. Goff was not sacked and posted a 103.3 passer rating.

13: 1-for-2 (50.00 percent) for 15 yards, with zero TDs and zero INT. Goff was not sacked and posted a 75.0 passer rating.



RUSHING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

11: 7 for 52 yards (7.43 average) Long: 17. 1 TD

12: 13 for 40 yards (3.08 average) Long: 16. 1TD

13: 9 for 14 yards (1.56 average) Long: 7. 1TD

PERSONNEL GROUPINGS (DEFENSE)

Total plays: 65 (excluding penalties)

(5 DBs): Pass – 20. Run – 16. Total – 36.

Dime-plus (6 or more DBs): Pass – 23. Run –6. Total – 29.

PASS RUSH

Total plays: 44

Rush 3 – 3 (7.0 percent) Sacks -- 0

Rush 4 – 24 (55.8 percent). Sacks -- 3

Rush 5 – 15 (34.9 percent). Sacks-- 3.

Rush 6 – 1 (2.3 percent). Sacks -- 0

Here’s the snap counts for the Rams vs. Seahawks

OFFENSE (Based on 70 snaps)

Quarterback – Jared Goff 70

Running back – Malcolm Brown 29, Darrell Henderson 23, Cam Akers 18

Wide receiver – Robert Woods 56, Josh Reynolds 56, Cooper Kupp 37, Van Jefferson 13, Nsimba Webster 2

Tight end – Tyler Higbee 59, Gerald Everett 43, Johnny Mundt 14

Offensive line – Rob Havenstein 70, Austin Blythe 70, Austin Corbett 70, David Edwards 69, Andrew Whitworth 36, Joe Noteboom 34, Bobby Evans 1

DEFENSE (Based on 67 snaps)

Line – Aaron Donald 46, Michael Brockers 36, Morgan Fox 24, Sebastian Joseph-Day 18, Greg Gaines 10, A’Shawn Robinson 10.

Linebacker – Micah Kiser 65, Leonard Floyd 61, Kenny Young 29, Justin Hollins 28, Terrell Lewis 28, Samson Ebukam 15, Jachai Polite 2.

Defensive back – John Johnson 67, Jalen Ramsey 67, Troy Hill 65, Darious Williams 60, Jordan Fuller 58, Nick Scott 29, Taylor Rapp 12, David Long Jr. 7.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nick Scott 20, Long 19, Ebukam 16, Troy Reeder 16, Webster 15, JuJu Hughes 15, Johnny Mundt 14, Xavier Jones 14, Hollins 13, Jachai Polite 11, Van Jefferson 10, Kai Forbath 9, Johnny Hekker 8, Jake McQuaide 8, Higbee 5, Johnson 5, Kiser 5, Young 5, Havenstein 4, Blythe 4, Corbett 4, Edwards 4, Noteboom 4, Brockers 4, Fox 4, Joseph 4, Gaines 4, Robinson 4, Coleman Shelton 4, Williams 3, Fuller 3, Brown 2, Rapp 2, Woods 1, Kupp 1.