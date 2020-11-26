SI.com
RamDigest
Rams place leading tackler LB Micah Kiser on IR

Eric D. Williams

The Los Angeles Rams put linebacker Micah Kiser on injured reserve Thursday due to a knee injury he suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Kiser will have to miss at least three games. However, Rams head coach Sean McVay said the injury is not season ending, and the expectation is the University of Virginia product will be back on the field at some point before the end of the season.

McVay also said Kiser will not need surgery.

“The hope is that it’s just those three games,” McVay said. “It was something that you even debate whether or not you wanted to do it because it’s kind of right in that fringe area.

“It is something that we’ll just continue to monitor and I’ll keep you posted once it gets back to where he could potentially return and see where we’re at then.”

Kiser has been playing well for the Rams since taking over at inside linebacker for Cory Littleton, who joined the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. Kiser leads the Rams with 77 combined tackles. Kiser also earned NFC Player of the Week honors with his 16-tackle performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

With Kiser unavailable, Troy Reeder likely will get the start against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.

Earlier this season, Reeder subbed in for an injured Kiser nursing a groin injury and played well, finishing with three sacks in a Week 5 road win over the Washington Football Team by the Rams.

