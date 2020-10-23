Prediction: Rams over Bears, 23-20

The Chicago Bears’ 5-1 mark is no fluke.

They have one of the best defenses in the league, with an offense led by a quarterback in Nick Foles that seems to play his best at the most critical moments of the game.

For the Los Angeles Rams, solving the riddle of Chicago’s defense and putting enough points on the board to get a victory on Monday Night Football will be one of the things head coach Sean McVay’s focuses on heading into this Week 7 matchup.

Teams like the Bears are the types of squads that the Rams have to beat if they want to make the postseason and move through the playoff tournament once they get there.

“It’s a really good football team,” McVay said. “You see them as very well coached in all three phases. They do an excellent job applying a lot of pressure on defense. They have speed on all three levels. They’re very physical upfront.”

Matchup microscope

The Rams have faced some pretty good defensive fronts this season, but still have found ways to effectively move the football on the ground. L.A. averages 135 rushing yards a contest and have nine rushing touchdowns on the year. Offensive line coach Aaron Kromer will have to work his magic again on Monday against perhaps the most physical front they will face this season. Defensive tackles Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols, edge rushers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn and inside linebacker Roquan Smith are physical up front against the run and do an excellent job of putting consistent pressure on the passer. Along with outside runs, the quick, short passing game and screen game will be important in keeping Chicago’s fast and physical front seven off balance, giving the Rams a chance to generate some chunk plays with run-after-catch opportunities.

One to watch

I’ll give you two. Cordarrelle Patterson and Ted Ginn Jr. They are two of the best return men in NFL history. Only Gayle Sayers (30.6 per return) has a better career kick return average than Patterson (30.0 yards per return). With Chicago’s anemic offense, controlling field position will be even more critical in this one. More games are won than lost in football; coaches are looking to control as many variables as possible. It’s likely one of the reasons McVay signed veteran Kai Forbath this week. He needs a veteran kicker that knows how to keep the ball away from an explosive playmaker like Patterson. And Forbath brings the added benefit of having been with the Bears, perhaps providing some insight for what Chicago wants to do scheme-wise in their return game. If Forbath arrives Sunday and is eligible to play, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him on the field on Monday.

Fun to watch

Former teammates with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago receiver Allen Robinson and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey square off for the second time on opposing teams on Sunday. Robinson finished with just four receptions for 15 yards in last year’s loss to the Rams. The two surely faced each other hundreds of times at practice while in Jacksonville. Both are talented, physical playmakers still at the top of their games, so it will be interesting to see them compete against each other on Sunday.



Key to the game

The Bears average just 3.9 yard per carry. Chicago’s inability to run the football on early downs has consistently put them behind the sticks, forcing Foles to make plays in third-and-long situations. The Rams have to do a good job in bottling up running back David Montgomery on early downs so they can unleash Aaron Donald and the rest of the defensive front on third down. Keep Chicago's offense behind the sticks. On offense, the Rams have to stay balanced and run the football, use some misdirection plays to keep Chicago’s fast, physical defense off balance, and finally, take care of the football.

Prediction

Rams 23, Bears 20