Prediction: Rams over Jets, 27-13

Facing a team that has not won a game this late in the season could create motivation issues for the Los Angeles Rams. But to a man, players have said that will not be an issue when they host the 0-13 New York Jets on Sunday.

“I’ve been on the opposite side of having the talent, but not putting it all together when we were in St. Louis, so I understand what it’s like,” Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said. “I still believe they have a good team. They’ve got good football players. We don’t want them to beat us. You’ve got to in with the mindset that it’s going to be a dog fight, regardless of the record. You don’t look at the records, you just look at the team, the guys you’re going against. We’re trying to find a way to fight through this game and trying to win.”

After losing handily to the Seattle Seahawks 40-3 last week, the Jets have to fly back to the West Coast for a second straight week to face one of the best teams in the league. A lot would need to go right for New York to win, but weirder things have happened in the NFL. As they say, that’s why they play the games.

The Rams hold a 10-4 advantage in the all-time series against the Jets. They would clinch a spot in the postseason with a win over New York.

Matchup microscope

The Jets are at the point of the year where guys are likely more concerned with finishing the season healthy and booking offseason vacation plans than playing with the type of physicality needed to snuff out an opponents’ running game. The Seahawks ran for 174 rushing yards last week against New York, and at times it looked like a thud practice during the week for the Jets on defense. The way Cam Akers and L.A.’s offensive line is performing, it could be another long day for the Jets if they do not show up with the right mindset to stop L.A.’s run game. The Jets have a talented player up front defensively in defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, and he needs to show up ready to play for the Jets.

One to watch

One of the few bright spots for the Jets this year has been the play of this year’s first round draft choice left tackle Mekhi Becton. He’s been as good as advertised, showing good feet in pass protection and some nastiness in the run game. I’m interested to see how Los Angeles edge players like Leonard Floyd and Terrell Lewis, if he plays this week, matchup up against a big, physical tackle like Becton.





Fun to watch

At 6-3 and 210 pounds with a long wing-span, Denzel Mims is a problem. Mims missed the first six games with a hamstring injury. He did not play last week due to a family emergency but is expected to suit up on Sunday. A second-round selection this season by the Jets out of Baylor, Mims has played in just six games this year, with 19 receptions for 324 yards and no touchdowns. But his 17.1 yards per catch jumps out. Because of his lack of production, the Rams might not choose to have Jalen Ramsey travel with Mims. However, watching those two premier athletes face off would be entertaining if it occurs on Sunday. The problem will be if Sam Darnold gets enough time from his offensive line to push the ball down the field.



Key to the game

Darnold could pose a threat with his ability to escape and make unscripted plays outside the pocket. The USC product is playing in Los Angeles for the first time as a pro, so that should give him some extra motivation. So, Donald and the rest of the Rams up front have to do a good job of staying in their rush lanes. But really, the Rams should show up, take the lead early and make quick work of the Jets here. New York has scored on seven straight opening drives, so perhaps the Jets keep things interesting early.

Prediction

Rams 27, Patriots 13