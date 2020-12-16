Rookie RB Cam Akers running hard, creating explosive plays for Rams

Cam Akers’ ability to make people miss was on full display last week, with the Los Angeles Rams cruising to an easy, 24-3 win over the New England Patriots.

“When you get it, you go,” Akers said, when asked if the game has slowed down for him. “This is what this team needs me to do -- be a playmaker. It’s not about the speed of the game. It’s not about anything else. It’s just about going out and playing ball.”

The Florida State product rushed for a career-high 171 yards on 29 carries, the most by a rookie in the NFL this season. Akers’ impressive feet was also the most rushing yards ever by a rookie in franchise history since Jerome Bettis in 1993 (212 rushing yards).

“It was just a get-my-feet-wet type of game,” Akers said about that accomplishment. “Doing something one time really doesn’t mean anything. You’ve got to do it consecutive and do it consistently. That’s what the goal is. I’m not going to get too high or too low off one performance.”

Akers also added 23 receiving yards on two receptions, finishing with 194 total yards from scrimmage. The Rams were particularly effective running the ball in two tight-end sets against New England. According to Next Gen Sports, Akers rushed nine times for 83 yards in “12” personnel (1 RB, 2 TEs, 2 WRs).

Akers has done a nice job creating explosive plays and adding another dimension to the offense for L.A. For the season, Akers has four runs of 20-plus yards, with a long of 61 yards. He’s averaging 4.8 yards per carry this season.

“He’s doing an incredible job right now,” Rams receiver Cooper Kupp said. “I think there’s been some level of the game slowing down for him. And whether it’s the game slowing down for him, or him just being able to trust in his ability.

“He’s just done an incredible job these last few weeks, seeing the aggressiveness and the urgency that he’s hitting these holes right now. He’s reading blocks and setting guys up. And just his energy right now in practice and how he’s preparing as well, there’s definitely an added sense of urgency from him.”

Akers has really taken off for the Rams during the second half of the season. Through the first four games, Akers rushed for 148 yards on 35 carries, missing two games during that stretch with a rib injury.

However, since the bye week, Akers has rushed for 380 yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries. The Rams are 4-1 in those games.

Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledged that Akers, who just turned 21 in June, is still a young player. He was an early entry into the NFL draft this year and also enrolled early at Florida State at 17 years old.

“This is a really young football player that I think is only going to continue to get better and better, but he’s maturing quickly,” McVay said. “Part of being a really good pro is understanding that while it's so natural and seamless for him when the ball is in his hands, understand those little intricacies of the game that really separate you in terms of from being a really good player to potentially a special type of player.

“I think with (Running Backs Coach) Thomas Brown’s leadership, I think he’s got a chance to really do that. He has gotten better, but I think that’s a reflection of just the way that he’s intentionally approached every day at practice. He’s really understanding the importance of that and how that translates to the practice, preparation equal game reality, if you have that right focus and concentration.”