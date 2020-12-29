Rams say Darrell Henderson Jr. suffered high-ankle sprain, headed to IR

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said running back Darrell Henderson Jr. suffered a high-ankle sprain during the second half of his team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks and he will be placed on injured reserve.

The Rams already have starter Cam Akers out with a high-ankle sprain, so that leaves them thin at running back, with Malcolm Brown, Xavier Jones and Ray Calais those only healthy bodies currently on the active roster.

However, McVay said he’s hopeful Akers can return this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

“There’s a possibility of that,” McVay said, when asked if Akers will return this week. “He’s really made great progress. I think even just looking at the way he was able to come back into the Jets’ game. I know Reggie (Rams head athletic trainer Reggie Scott) has been extremely impressed. He’s a tough guy, and so there is a possibility we will get Cam Akers back next week.”

Henderson leads the Rams with 624 rushing yards, but he’s dealt with hamstring and ankle issues this season. Henderson suffered the injury in the second half while trying to score a touchdown when Seattle safety Jamal Adams tackled him from behind just before he got into the end zone.

Akers, a rookie, second-round pick out of Florida State, has missed three games this season with a rib injury and a game due to the ankle issue. Akers is second on the team with 599 rushing yards.