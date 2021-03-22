NewsGM ReportGamedayRamDigest+SI.com
Search

Ex-Rams WR Josh Reynolds headed to Tennessee

Texas A&M product finished with a career-best 52 receptions in 2020
Author:
Publish date:

With DeSean Jackson agreeing to a one-year deal to join the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the chances of Josh Reynolds returning to the team decreased.

The 26-year-old unrestricted free agent has moved on, agreeing to join the Tennessee Titans, according to Terry McCormick of Titans Insider.

According to the NFL Network, it's a one-year deal for Reynolds. 

Reynolds had his best year statistically as a pro last season, finishing with 52 receptions for 618 yards and two touchdowns as L.A.’s third receiver behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

However, both Kupp and Woods signed contract extensions last season, and the Rams selected Van Jefferson in the second round in 2020, making Reynolds expendable.

With Reynolds moving on, Jackson and Jefferson will likely take over as L.A.’s deep threats on the perimeter for new quarterback Matthew Stafford, helping to create space on intermediate routes for Kupp and Woods. 

USATSI_14794260
News

Ex-Rams WR Josh Reynolds headed to Tennessee

USATSI_14955572
News

Rams agree to terms with veteran WR DeSean Jackson

JL2_0086
News

Matthew Stafford excited to play for “proven winner” in L.A.

USATSI_14806717
News

Rams re-sign TE Johnny Mundt; Matthew Stafford introduction Friday

USATSI_15391437
News

Welcome to new league year: Rams trade for Matthew Stafford official

USATSI_14870343
News

Rams finalizing trade of DL Michael Brockers to Lions

USATSI_15204414
News

Rams hold onto Leonard Floyd, lose Samson Ebukam to Niners

USATSI_15415705
News

Rams safety John Johnson III headed to Cleveland