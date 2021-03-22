Ex-Rams WR Josh Reynolds headed to Tennessee

With DeSean Jackson agreeing to a one-year deal to join the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the chances of Josh Reynolds returning to the team decreased.

The 26-year-old unrestricted free agent has moved on, agreeing to join the Tennessee Titans, according to Terry McCormick of Titans Insider.

According to the NFL Network, it's a one-year deal for Reynolds.

Reynolds had his best year statistically as a pro last season, finishing with 52 receptions for 618 yards and two touchdowns as L.A.’s third receiver behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

However, both Kupp and Woods signed contract extensions last season, and the Rams selected Van Jefferson in the second round in 2020, making Reynolds expendable.

With Reynolds moving on, Jackson and Jefferson will likely take over as L.A.’s deep threats on the perimeter for new quarterback Matthew Stafford, helping to create space on intermediate routes for Kupp and Woods.