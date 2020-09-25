SI.com
RamDigest
Rams WR Robert Woods returns to Buffalo with team using his full skill set

Eric D. Williams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Robert Woods enjoyed his time in Buffalo.

“It feels good to be going back to where I started off my NFL career,” Woods said. “I spent four years there. I loved the fans. I wish the fans could be there. But just going back to the atmosphere feeling like it’s another home place for me, home stadium.

“So I’ll just go out there and make plays, make Buffalo fans have a fond memory of me still.”

The USC product just wished he had a chance to show off his considerable talent more often.

“Just being able to get the ball in space, and get the ball a lot more frequently, being able to be comfortable and make guys miss,” Woods said. “I think one of the biggest things was getting the attempts and getting the throws. I found myself open a lot, but coming to the Rams the ball was able to find me, and I was able to make a lot of those plays and catches, and contribute to a lot of our wins.”

Two things Woods didn’t have in Buffalo that he now has now in his hometown of Los Angeles were stability at the quarterback and head coaching positions.

The Bills cycled through E.J. Emanual, Thad Lewis, Jeff Tuel, Kyle Orton, Matt Cassel and Tyrod Taylor as starting quarterback While Woods was in Buffalo.

Head coaches during Woods’ four years in Buffalo included Doug Marrone, Rex Ryan and Anthony Lynn served as an interim coach.

Woods also did not get the ball nearly as much as he would have liked, as they seemed to squander the USC product’s unique skill set.

Selected in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Bills, Woods’ most productive season in Buffalo was 2014, when he finished with 65 catches for 699 receiving yards and five scores.

During his four seasons in Buffalo Woods put up decent numbers, averaging 51 receptions for 613 receiving yards and three scores.

However, his production exploded in L.A. With more consistent touches, Woods has had two, 1000-yard receiving seasons.

Since 2018, Woods 184 catches is good enough for No. 7 among receivers over that time period, while his 2,472 receiving yards is eighth.

Rams head coach Sean McVay also discovered Woods is good running with the football. His 317 rushing yards since 2017 is third-most among receivers in the NFL. Only Cordarrelle Patterson (496) and former teammate Tavon Austin (372) have more during that time period.

He had just four rushes for 22 yards in four seasons with the Bills.

Woods has been rewarded for his production in L.A. He initially signed a five-year, $39 deal to join the Rams in free agency in 2017.

And because he outplayed the contract, the Rams signed Woods to a four-year, 65 million contract extension that included $32 million in guaranteed money, even though the USC product sill had two years left on this deal.

“He runs with such a great body lean,” McVay said. “He makes every route look the same. You see him as a runner when the ball is in his hands. He just has a seamless ability to work edges on people.

“I bet he’d be a great running back if we put him at that spot. His toughness to compete -- I didn’t know he was as tough as he is.”   

