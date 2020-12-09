Rookie Cam Akers seizing workhorse RB role for Rams

For the first time this season, the Los Angeles Rams had a running back carry the football over 20 times in one game.

Rookie Cam Akers finished with 72 yards on 21 carries in a 38-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week. He also scored a touchdown in a third straight game, bulling his way for a 9-yard score through the middle of Arizona’s defense.

“I think you’re seeing a really physical player that’s got explosion,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said about Akers’ effort. “This guy is going to only get better and you can see why we were so excited about him. I think this guy’s got a really bright future.”

Akers, who also had a reception for 22 yards, said getting 20-plus carries in one game for the first time as a pro helped him get into a rhythm offensively.

“More always helps -- I’ll say that much,” Akers said. “If you get more carries, it’s kind of easier to get into a rhythm. And the more carries I got, that helped me get into a rhythm.”

The Rams started the season with a three-headed monster of veteran Malcolm Brown, second-year pro Darrell Henderson and Akers. Henderson rode the hot hand early on, rushing for over 100 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles Week 2.

Selected in the second round of Florida State, Akers struggled early on with a rib injury and learning McVay’s complex offensive scheme. However, Akers has emerged as the go-to back for the Rams of late.

“Just being able to go through practice, taking the coaching however it comes and building on it,” Akers said, when asked why he’s been so effective of late. “Never settling. Never thinking I’ve made it. Never getting complacent. And just continuing to stack days on top of each other in practice, and it rolls over to the games.”

At 5-11 and 220 pounds, Akers has an potent combination of power and speed that allows him to be physical in between the tackles and explosive at the second level of the defense and on the perimeter.

Specifically, Akers has done a nice job of running the football in the red zone, a place the Rams struggled in the first half of the season to consistently score touchdowns.

Akers has 18 carries for 56 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the red zone this season. The Rams are 7-of-10 in red zone efficiency over the last three games.

“He’s getting real comfortable,” Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell said. “The game is starting to slow down to him in how we want to run the football. His vision to make the right cut at the right time, really setting up blocks and then just the physicality that he’s running the football with downhill. It's exciting to see and just hope he can keep it going on a short week for the first time.”