Rams RB Cam Akers (ribs) ruled out for road contest at Buffalo

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers missed practice all week due to cartilage separation in his ribs and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game on the road against the Buffalo Bills, according to head coach Sean McVay.

Akers will not make the trip to Buffalo this weekend.

“We’ll just continue to try to get him as healthy as possible for next week,” McVay said about Akers.

With Akers out, the Rams will lean on veteran Malcolm Brown, along with second-year pro Darrell Henderson Jr. and undrafted rookie Xavier Jones.

Brown suffered a broken pinkie on his left hand in last week’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but will put a splint on the affected finger and is expected to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Cornerback Darious Williams is dealing with an Achilles injury and has been listed as questionable. However, Williams practiced on Friday and McVay said he expects him to play this weekend.