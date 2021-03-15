Rams safety John Johnson III headed to Cleveland

L.A. still working to get under salary cap by Wednesday

The dominos started to fall for the Los Angeles Rams as they work to get under the salary cap before the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

The Rams are roughly $31 million over the adjusted salary cap of $187.5 million for this year.

Los Angeles made a move to secure an important player to the secondary, assigning a first-round tender to restricted free agent cornerback Darious Williams, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

A first-round tender is worth $4.766 million, which means another team would have to give the Rams a first-round pick if they wanted to sign Williams away from them.

Williams, 27, led the Rams with five interceptions and 16 pass breakups, including a 42-yard interception returned for a score in the NFL Wild Card round against the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams had made bringing back Williams a priority.

However, as expected the Rams appear to be losing defensive play caller and co-captain John Johnson III. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that Johnson signed a three-year, $33.75 million with $24 million guaranteed money to join the Cleveland Browns in free agency. The deal will not become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Johnson said goodbye to Los Angeles via social media.

Johnson led the team with 105 combined tackles. He also had nine pass breakups and an interception.

Johnson, 25, helped the Rams lead the league in passing yardage allowed (191 yards per game) and passing touchdowns allowed (17).

While Johnson proved he’s one of the best safeties in the game, the Rams have plenty of experienced depth at that position, including Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess and Nick Scott.