Sean McVay says Rams offense needs to find end zone more often

Yes, even Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay needs some rest and relaxation.

McVay saidpush away from the game film to relax during the bye week with fiancé Veronika Khomyn, which included finding a new favorite show.

“I was able to relax, get caught up on sleep and do a little bit of football here and there,” McVay said. “I actually just started watching with my fiancée ‘This is us.’ Pretty good show, pretty emotional.”

New show withstanding, when McVay got back to grinding tape, a pretty obvious things revealed itself last week – his offense needs to score more points.

The Rams average just 24.1 points per game through eight games, No. 22 in the NFL. It’s the lowest points per game a McVay offense has averaged since he’s been with the Rams, starting in 2017.

McVay points to L.A. struggles in red zone and goal-to-goal situations as reasons for the team’s lack of scoring punch, and will look to improve in those areas, starting on Sunday against the Seahawks.

“We’ve got to be more efficient,” McVay said. “We’ve got to come away with points when we get our drives, especially in the red area -- we’ve got to make sure we come away with points. You can’t turn the football over. You’ve got to finish as many drives as possible with touchdowns as opposed to field goals. And I think it’s going to be really relevant as you start to play some of these upper echelon offenses.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in our defense. But overall, for our team to continue to ascend, I expect more, and I know our players expect more in the overall production.”

McVay said to score more points, his offense has to do a better job of creating explosive plays and finishing drives.

On the injury front, McVay said the expectation is rookie safety Jordan Fuller will play on Sunday after missing three weeks due to a shoulder issue.

“The hope and the plan is for him to be ready to roll this week,” McVay said about Fuller.”

McVay also said the plan is for defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson to make his debut with the Rams against the Seahawks this weekend.

“We’ll be excited about that,” McVay said about Robinson playing. “That’s the plan, that’s the anticipation. He sure looks good, and I’m hoping that as good as he looks, that he plays that well, also.”

McVay also said edge rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is making good progress from his elbow issue, but is not ready to take the field this week.