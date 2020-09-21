SI.com
Rams HC Sean McVay’s fourth down calls show confidence in offense

Eric D. Williams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff didn’t blink when the call came in from head coach Sean McVay.

“We kind of got on that fourth-and-one and we needed a little spark,” Goff said. “I knew he was going to call it. You can kind of just get that feel. We were so close and sure enough he called it and we got the first down.”

With the Rams holding onto a tenuous, 21-16 lead early in the second half and the momentum clearly shifted over to the Philadelphia Eagles’ favor, McVay didn’t want to give the ball back to the opposing team’s offense.

So from L.A.’s own 29-yard-line, McVay had his offense get on the ball and called a quarterback sneak, with Goff plunging forward for two yards and a successful conversion for a first down.

The Rams went on to score three points on a Sam Sloman 30-yard field goal, slowing down Philadelphia’s momentum.

McVay is now 2-for-2 on the season on fourth down. That’s quite a change for the Rams from 2019, when they finished second-worst in the NFL on fourth down conversions at 23 percent (3 of 13).

“It’s all about the players,” McVay said about the call. “That’s a reflection of the confidence I have in our guys. Sometimes you are just feeling what’s in your gut. There are the analytics and all of that stuff, and that is something we take into consideration. But it was also just a factor of the Eagles not thinking we were going to do that there.

“I did not want to punt the ball back. I thought it was important that we got some continuity offensively, because we had really stalled the last couple of drives. I thought that situation presented a chance for us as coaches to show the confidence in our guys. They ended up responding the right way and we ended up kicking a field goal on that drive. I still thought it was some positive momentum we were able to regain there.”

It was the second time this season McVay chose to go for it on fourth down to keep momentum in his favor. In a Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, McVay went no huddle with his team leading 7-0 midway through the first quarter.

And on fourth-and-1 from the Dallas 41-yard line, Malcolm Brown bowled up the middle for two yards. However, Sloman missed a 29-yard field goal.

McVay hasn’t always been a risk taker in these situations this season. Late in the game against the Cowboys holding onto a 20-17 lead, McVay chose to punt on fourth-and-1 from L.A.’s 49-yard line, giving the Cowboys the ball back on their own 9-yard line after a 42-yard, Johnny Hekker punt.

Ultimately, the decision proved the right one for McVay, as the Rams would go on to win the game after forcing the Cowboys to turn the ball over on downs.

“It was just kind of that fuel for the flow of a game,” McVay said of that decision. “If the same situation comes up later on in the year, I might have a different approach. But I think there is an element of feeling the dynamics of what’s going on and you’re trusting your gut in some of those situations.” 

