NFL.com mock draft: Rams take CB Aaron Robinson

In his three-round mock draft on NFL.com, longtime NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter has a couple of interesting selections for the Los Angeles Rams.

In the second round, Reuter pegs the Rams taking cornerback Aaron Robinson out of the University of Central Florida with the No. 57 overall pick.

And in the third round, Reuter gives Los Angeles an edge rusher and an offensive lineman with projected compensatory picks.

The Rams traded this year’s third round selection to the Detroit Lions in the trade for Matthew Stafford. However, they received a third-round selection from the NFL because of the hiring of minority candidate former Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes by the Detroit Lions as general manager. And the Rams are projected to receive a third-round compensatory pick for the departure of Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency last year.

Reuter gives the Rams Duke edge rusher Chris Rumph II at No. 101 and offensive lineman D'Ante Smith out of Eastern Carolina at No. 105.

The Rams, of course, traded the team’s first round selection in this year’s draft to the Jaguars in a midseason deal last year for cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Jacksonville has the No. 25 overall selection in this year’s draft, and NFL.com has the Jaguars trading that pick with New England, and the Patriots selecting South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn.

Analysis of second-round pick: The Rams certainly could use help at cornerback with Troy Hill a pending unrestricted free agent and Darious Williams a restricted free agent.

The Rams likely will work to keep Williams around, but Hill made a lot of plays for the Rams as the main slot defender last season and L.A. might not have the ability to keep him around due to cap restraints.

At 5-11 and 193 pounds, Robinson has played inside at slot cornerback at UCF but has the ability to play as an outside corner or safety, so he offers some versatility.

However, Robinson finished with just one career interception and two forced fumbles in 30 career games collegiately, so ball skills could be an issue.

Robinson is pretty good in press at the line of scrimmage. Check out this rep below from Senior Bowl practice against Clemson WR Kadarius Toney:

Dane Brugler of The Athletic (subscription needed) has Robinson at No. 94 on his big board and the No. 11 cornerback in his rankings.

Analysis of the third-round pick: At 6-3 and 235 pounds, Rumph had decent production at Duke, totaling 124 career tackles – including 33 for a loss – and 17.5 career sacks in 35 games for the Blue Devils.

Rumph likely would need to add a few pounds to be effective at the next level, but he appears to have good pass-rush skills that could translate into developing into a productive pass rusher in the NFL.

The Rams obviously need more pass rush off the edge, particularly if they lose Leonard Floyd in free agency.

Smith checked in at 6-foot-5 and 294 pounds at the Senior Bowl. A three-year starter at Eastern Carolina, Smith held his own during practices at the Senior Bowl playing guard and tackle. Smith has good length and could be a developmental prospect at tackle for the Rams, who need depth at the position with some guys long in the tooth in Andrew Whitworth at left tackle and Rob Havenstein at right tackle.