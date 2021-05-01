Rams select WR TuTu Atwell at No. 57 in second round

L.A. head coach Sean McVay wants to create more explosive plays

The Los Angeles Rams added some firepower on offense with the team’s first pick in this year’s draft, selecting wide receiver TuTu Atwell with the No. 57 overall pick in the second round.

The Rams wanted to add more explosive plays to the offense this offseason, and they get a playmaker in Atwell out of Louisville.

The Rams signed DeSean Jackson in free agency. Like Jackson, Atwell has home-run speed and is a big play waiting to happen.

Atwell finished with 139 receptions for 2,303 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns at Louisville.

The Rams struggled to create big plays last season.

L.A.’s six passing plays of 40-plus yards was tied for eight-worst in the NFL. The Rams’ 20 passing touchdowns was seventh-worst in the league. And L.A.’s 6.8 yards per pass play was No. 19 in the NFL.

Atwell also has a chance to contribute on the return game, something Rams head coach Sean McVay wanted to improve this offseason.