Prediction: Rams over Giants, 30-18

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- After losing a tough, road game to a strong opponent in the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Rams face the winless New York Giants at home in the friendly confines of SoFi Stadium.

Trap game, right?

Wrong, according to Cooper Kupp. The veteran Rams receiver said his team will not get caught overlooking the Giants, with back-to-back road contests against the Washington football team (1-2) and the defending NFC West champs, the San Francisco 49ers (2-1) looming.

“It’s really about respecting your opponent,” Kupp said. “This is the NFL. Every team in this league is very talented, is a very good football team. If anyone tells you differently, those are the teams that are going to be in trouble.”

The rams opened up and remain 13-point home favorites over the Giants. John Hussy’s officiating crew will work the game.

Matchup microscope

Aaron Donald leads the Rams in sacks (3), quarterback hits (8) and tackles for loss (3). He faces a converted tackle that has made limited starts at center in Tim Gates. Although he’s big at 6-foot-6 and 318 tackles, the Giants better provide Gates with A LOT of help because Donald is coming. “He’s a guy that played tackle for them, guard, that moved around and he’s anchoring that offensive line now,” Donald said about Gates. “They’re a group that’s a young group, but they do things good and you see certain things and certain calls they make that are good, but our job is to try to get after him.”



One to watch

Jalen Ramsey likely will be out on the perimeter, but he might find himself matched up on fellow Nashville, Tenn. native, Giants slot receiver Golden Tate. Ramsey used to date Tate’s sister, Breanna Tate. The former couple have two daughters together, and had a public split last year while Breanna was pregnant with the two’s second daughter. Tate and Ramsey also had words via social media last year. Ramsey faced Tate in 2016 when the Notre Dame product was with the Detroit Lions, a 26-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars during Ramsey’s rookie season. Asked about the potential matchup with Tate, Ramsey said: “No comment.” Another matchup in the back end to watch is Giants cornerback James Bradberry against either Robert Woods or Cooper Kupp. Bradberry leads the league in pass breakups with nine, and also has an interception and forced fumble. Bradberry will have his hands full keeping up with the run-after-catch ability of Woods and Kupp.

Fun to watch

A perceived weakness heading into the season after inconsistent play last year, the Rams offensive line has been one of the main reasons for this team’s impressive performance on offense. The Rams average 170 yards a game, and certainly want to run the ball again on Sunday. However, L.A. faces a solid Giants defensive front led by defensive tackle Leonard Williams and inside linebacker Blake Martinez. The Giants allow just 3.8 yards per carry defensively.



Key to the game

The Rams just need to take care of the football and run their stuff -- don’t allow the Giants to hang around and think they have a chance to win this one. Play a clean game and make second-year quarterback Daniel Jones drive New York’s offense the length of the field for scores.

Prediction

Rams 30, Rams 18