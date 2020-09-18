SI.com
RamDigest
L.A. Rams sign WR Robert Woods to 4-year extension

Eric D. Williams

As expected, the Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms with receiver Robert Woods on a four-year extension, the team announced Friday.

According to ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry, the deal is worth up to $68 million, and includes $38 million in guaranteed money.

Woods is the latest player locked up long-term by the Rams this season. L.A. signed fellow receiver Cooper Kupp to a three-year, $48 million extension last week. And just before the season started, the Rams inked cornerback Jalen Ramsey to a five-year, $100 million deal.

Woods, 28, had two years left on his deal heading into the 2020 season. But the USC product sought an extension that kept him in his hometown of Los Angeles for the foreseeable future.

“Just coming here, I’ve been producing,” Woods said. “I’ve been a big part of his team, producing and being up there with the top guys.”

Individually, Woods’ 176 catches over the last two seasons is good enough for No. 6 among NFL receivers over that time period, while his 2,353 receiving yards is seventh.

Woods (1,134) and Kupp (1,161) both finished last season with over 1,000 receiving yards, one of five receiving duos to accomplish the feat in 2019, joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Chris Goodwin 1,333, Mike Evans 1,157), the Dallas Cowboys (Amari Cooper 1,189, Michael Gallup 1,107), the Cleveland Browns (Jarvis Landry 1,174, Odell Beckham Jr. 1,035) and the Los Angeles Chargers (Keenan Allen 1,199, Mike Williams 1,001).

