No deal yet for Jalen Ramsey: Rams open to talks spilling into regular season

While discussions have been ongoing since the start of training camp, Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead said the team has not consummated a new contract with cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The Florida State product is in the final year of his rookie deal, scheduled to make $13.7 million in base salary for the upcoming season.

“I won’t tell you whether it’s close to getting done or not,” Snead said. “What I can say is since training camp opened, we’ve been working with David Mulugheta, which is his agent. … We continue to work with him to come up with, what I always like to say, is a win-win solution for both the player to be rewarded for what he’s accomplished on the field, and for the club to keep contending in the present and the future.”

Snead went on to say that if a deal isn’t completed this week, the team’s philosophy is always to continue negotiations, unless both parties agree to stop negotiations.

“Normally we will continue, as long as everyone wants to continue to work together,” Snead said. “That’s our vision, that’s our goal and that’s our mission.”

Although he’d like to get something done, Ramsey told reporters back in August at the start of training camp that he’s not concerned about his contract status.

https://www.si.com/nfl/rams/news/jalen-ramsey-not-worried-about-contract

“Look, if it comes, it comes,” he said. “It’s going to be a surprise to me like it’s going to be a surprise to y’all. I called my agent up before August, and I said I don’t even want him to call me about it. I literally told him, I said I want you to call me one time, when my deal is done. I said when you feel like my deal is done, call me.”

Ramsey’s contract status has been buoyed by the Buffalo Bills recently completing a deal with cornerback Tre’Davious White on a $70 million contract extension that includes $55 million in guaranteed money.

Snead said that he’s also been in contract discussions with Cooper Kupp’s agent Ryan Tollner on a contract extension since training camp opened.

The Eastern Washington product has been very productive for the Rams and is in the final season of his rookie deal, set to earn $2.133 million in base salary in 2020.

Like Ramsey, Kupp said he’s focused on football.

“I love it here,” Kupp said. “I don’t want to go anywhere. But in terms of all the contract stuff, I’m really letting all that stuff be handled by my agent and staying out of it. I’m just really excited to be back playing football.

“Above everything else going in the world right now, just being able to come in here and be with the guys, work together with these guys towards something great -- that’s really what I’m excited about. So, everything outside of that, I’m really letting my agent take care of it.”

Adding another layer of complexity for the Rams is the uncertainty of what the salary cap will be in 2021 due playing the upcomng season amid a COVID-19 pandemic that likely will adversely affect future revenues.

“You certainly have to balance it,” Snead said. “And all of it is uncertain because -- what is certain is there’s a possibility that there’s a floor, and for the first time in many years that cap floor being less than, instead of greater than the year before.

“So you have to keep that into account. But to keep this simple in your formula, both Jalen and Cooper are important players. Obviously, Cooper has been here longer than Jalen, but they are very, very influential contributors for us on the football field. So, to keep it simple, the goal is to try and keep those type of men around.”