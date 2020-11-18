Tale of the tape: Rams vs. Buccaneers

The last time the Los Angeles Rams faced Tom Brady, confetti fell from the rafters of Mercedes-Benz Stadium as they lost 13-3 to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

The Rams are hoping for a different result this time, as they hit the road to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football

“We have an extra day because we play them on Monday, so we should be well-prepared for this game,” Rams safety John Johnson III told the Colin Cowherd show on Fox Sports. “We just have to get out bodies going. We’ve seen Tom before in the Super Bowl game. And we did pretty well against him, so we just have to see what the differences are with Bruce Arians and go from there.”

The Rams own a 16-9 record (including postseason) all-time against Tampa Bay.

Weather should not be a factor, as temperature should be in the 60s and mostly sunny at game time Monday evening in Tampa Bay.

The Rams are 3-point underdogs.

Jerome Booger’s crew will officiate the game, marking the first time in league history an all-Black officiating crew will work an NFL game.

2020 RECORD

Rams: 6-3

Bucs: 7-3

Comment: Tampa Bay is 3-1 at home and has won four of their last five games.

Points Per Game

Rams: 24.0 (18)

Bucs: 29.6 (6)

Comment: Bucs have outscored teams 80-48 in the fourth quarter.

Total offense

Rams: 395.6 yards per game (7)

Bucs: 368.5 yards per game (14)

Comment: The Rams converting third downs 46 percent of the time, No. 7 in the NFL.

Rush offense

Rams: 134.2 yards per game (8)

Bucs: 116.9 yards per game (14)

Comment: Darrell Henderson Jr. leads the Rams with 486 rushing yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Pass offense

Rams: 261.3 yards per game (11)

Bucs: 264.6 passing yards a game (8)

Comment: Brady has thrown for 2,739 passing yards, completing 66 percent of his passes with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Time of possession

Rams: 31:47 (7)

Bucs: 29:42 (17)

Comment: Rams held the ball for 33:36 in win over Seahawks, keeping Russell Wilson and Seattle’s top-scoring offense off the field.

Opponents points per game

Rams: 18.7 (2)

Bucs: 22.6 (8)

Comment: Bucs kicker Ryan Succop is tied for third in the NFL in field goals made with 20, and has a 91 percent field goal percentage on the year.



Total defense

Rams: 296.4 yards per game (2)

Bucs: 300.3 yards per game (3)

Comment: Rams holding teams to league-leading 4.78 yards per play.

Rush Defense

Rams: 96.8 yards per game (5)

Bucs: 76.6 yards per game (1)

Comment: Devin White leads the Bucs with 56 combined tackles. Lavonte Davis has 53.



Pass Defense

Rams: 199.7 yards per game (3)

Bucs: 223.7 yards per game (9)

Comment: Tampa Bay defense holding opponents to 39.5 percent on third down, No. 13 in NFL.

Sacks

Rams: 31/193 yards (T3)

Bucs: 32/238 yards (2)

Comment: Jason Pierre-Paul leads the Bucs in sacks with 7.5.

Penalties

Rams: 37/327 yards (2)

Bucs: 57/519 yards (23)

Comment: Offensive lineman Donovan Smith leads Tampa Bay with nine penalties called on him, including five for holding.

Interceptions

Rams: 9 (T9)

Bucs: 12 (1)

Comment: Carlton Davis leads Tampa Bay in interceptions with four.

Turnover differential

Rams: even (T16)

Seahawks: plus-4 (T4)

Comment: Tampa Bay leads the NFL with 12 interceptions.