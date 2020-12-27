Is it time for Rams to draft Jared Goff’s replacement?

Cal product needs to play well vs. Hawks for Rams to make playoffs

Good evening and thanks for the questions for this week’s Los Angeles Rams mailbag. Some interesting questions this week, so let’s get to it.

eric_d_williams: The short answer for me is no. And I’ll give you a few answers for why I feel that way.

But let’s set it up first. The Philadelphia Eagles selected Jalen Hurts in the second round this year to backup Carson Wentz.

The North Dakota State product struggled this year and got benched. Hurtz took over as a starter and played well, and now the Eagles have a full-blown quarterback controversy on their hands. They owe Wentz a lot of money, which will make it hard to move him if that’s what they want to do

Wentz, of course, was selected No. 2 overall in the same draft that Rams selected Goff No. 1.

From the Rams’ perspective, I just don’t think it’s time to give up on Goff. He’s 25 years old, and while Goff has struggled with turnovers and inconsistent play at times, he still helped to lead the Rams to the Super Bowl just two years ago and I think he can continue to get better as a quarterback.

It’s not uncommon for guys to improve later in their career. Look at Ryan Tannehill with the Tennessee Titans. He’s playing his best football ever as a pro right now. Of course, that took a change of scenery, moving on from the Miami Dolphins and joining the Tennessee Titans.

The one thing I would say is the Rams should perhaps add a quarterback like Hurtz in the draft just to provide some competition and signal to Goff that there is a guy they will put in the game if he continues to struggle with inconsistent play. I love John Wolford’s skill set, but he’s not that dude. So perhaps you bring in a veteran like the Raiders did with Marcus Mariota or draft a guy in the third round that has a chance to develop.

@eric_d_williams: Along with a developmental prospect at quarterback, I feel like the Rams need to get faster on offense and special teams.

I would like to see them add playmaker with short-area quickness or explosive playmaking ability like Deebo Samuel and another guy who can get home off the edge to help Aaron Donald.

They could also use more speed at linebacker and a left tackle of the future, although I believe Joe Noteboom has been solid in replacing Andrew Whitworth during the second half of the year.

They could also use a legit return man who puts fear in an opposing team.

@eric_d_williams: Fair question.

The Rams are No. 13 in the NFL with 47 passing plays of 20-plus yards. So, they do generate chunk plays that put them in scoring position, but it’s more Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp on crossers or screens and creating run after catch.

Per Next Gen Stats, Jared Goff is 8-for-27 (29 percent) for 189 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions on go routes this season, so throwing the deep ball with accuracy is not a strength for Goff.

The other thing is the Rams have stopped throwing deep to the team’s best deep-receiver, Josh Reynolds. He’s been targeted just four times over the past three games, so perhaps Sean McVay needs to work Reynolds back into the offense.

@eric_d_williams: A lot has to do with the flow of the game and what McVay wants to establish early on. McVay can only take what the defense gives him

For example, early in the year when the Rams played the New York Giants, defensively they were set up to stop the run because of their scheme. So McVay had to figure out other ways to move the football.

Against the New England Patriots, the Rams did a nice job of using two tight-end sets and physically dominated up front by running the football.

I will say that I think at times McVay tries to do too much in terms of the diversity of the offense and should focus on what Jared Goff and the offense can execute well week in, week out basis. Right now, that seems to be leaning on the run game and running play-action off that.

@eric_d_williams: I’m assuming you are talking “12” personnel here (1 RB, 2 TE, 2WR) and not “21” (2 RB, 1 TE, 2 WR), and yes I believe it’s a possibility.

In an earlier matchup this season against Seattle, the Rams ran “12” personnel on 20 offensive snaps, so I believe it makes sense to do so as a change-up by running the football in heavier personnel groupings and trying to keep Russell Wilson off the field

@eric_d_williams: I covered the Seattle Seahawks from 2008 to 2013, the Chargers from 2013 to 2019 and the Rams this season.

All teams have their differences in the way they do things, both on the field in practice and off the field.

The most interesting player I covered is a tie between Marshawn Lynch and Philip Rivers. The most interesting coach I’ve covered is Pete Carroll; he was unique in his dealings with players and seemed to think of everything.

The best organizations are aligned from the front office to the coaching staff, making roster decisions based on what the coaches want from their players on the field. Both the Seahawks and the Rams have that.

The Chargers lost their way this season but will work to get back to that during the offseason.