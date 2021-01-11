Up next for L.A. Rams: The Green Bay Packers

Rams play in Green Bay for first time since 2012

With No. 2 seed, the New Orleans Saints handling No. 7 Chicago Bears 21-9 at the Super Dome in the NFC Wild Card opening round on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams, the No. 6 seed are officially headed to the Midwest to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field this weekend in the divisional round.

The two teams will match up on Saturday, 1:35 p.m. local time on Fox.

The No. 1 seed, the Packers finished the season 13-3, earning the top seed in the NFC. The Packers are 7-1 at home this season.

The No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to the Big Easy to face the Saints on Sunday at 3:40 local time on Fox.

Green Bay is led by Aaron Rodgers, one of the frontrunners for the NFL MVP award. Rodgers, 37, has completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,299 passing yards, with 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Rodgers’ top target is Davante Adams, who finished 2020 with 115 receptions for 1,374 receiving yards and 18 scores.

Aaron Jones leads Green Bay in rushing with 1,104 yards on the ground and 11 total touchdowns.

Green Bay’s head coach Matt LaFleur is part of the Sean McVay coaching tree. LaFleur, 41, served as the offensive coordinator for the Rams in 2017.

The Rams hold a 46-45-2 (including postseason) edge all-time over Green Bay. The two teams last met in Los Angeles, a 29-27 victory for the Rams on Oct. 28, 2018.

The last time the Rams played in Green Bay was nine years ago when the franchise was still in St. Louis, a 30-20 victory for the Packers on Oct. 21, 2012.

The last time these two teams faced each other in the postseason was nearly 20 years ago, a 45-17 win for the Rams in St. Louis on Jan. 20, 2002.