Tale of the tape: Rams vs. Cardinals

After another painful loss last week to the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Rams move on to face a team that have a lot of recent success against in the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams head coach Sean McVay is a perfect 6-0 against the Cardinals, winning by an average of 23 points a contest.

However, these Cardinals are much improved, with Arizona coming into the contest with a 6-5 record.

“This is a really good football team,” McVay said. “What’s occurred in the past has nothing to do with this game. There is continuity at the coordinator spots, but these guys are playing really well. They have great playmakers in all three phases.”

The Rams hold a 43-38-2 advantage all-time against the Cardinals (including postseason).

The two teams will be playing indoors at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, so weather will not be a factor. However, temperatures should be around 72 degrees and mostly sunny at game time.

The Rams are 3-point favorites.

Shaun Hochuli’s crew will officiate the game.

2020 RECORD

Rams: 7-4

Cardinals: 6-5

Comment: Cardinals have lost two straight, and three of their last four games. The Cardinals have not finished the season with a winning record since 2015.

Points Per Game

Rams: 23.9 (19)

Cardinals: 27.6 (8)

Comment: Cardinals have scored 30-plus points six times this season.

Total offense

Rams: 389.2 yards per game (6)

Cardinals: 403.7 yards per game (2)

Comment: Cardinals averaging a league-best 25.1 first downs a contest.

Rush offense

Rams: 124.6 yards per game (9)

Cardinals: 155.9 yards per game (4)

Comment: Cardinals averaging an NFL-high 5.04 rushing yards a carry. Kenyan Drake leads Arizona with 719 rushing yards.

Pass offense

Rams: 264.5 yards per game (11)

Cardinals: 247.8 passing yards a game (15)

Comment: DeAndre Hopkins leads Cardinals with 77 receptions for 967 receiving yards.

Time of possession

Rams: 31:23 (7)

Cardinals: 29:00 (22)

Comment: Cardinals held the ball for over 34 minutes in loss to New England last week.

Opponents points per game

Rams: 19.5 (5)

Cardinals: 23.5 (14)

Comment: Cardinals have given up 29 points a contest over last five games.



Total defense

Rams: 296.7 yards per game (2)

Cardinals: 350.5 yards per game (15)

Comment: Rams allowing a touchdown a league-worst 93.3 percent in goal-to-goal situations.

Rush Defense

Rams: 93.2 yards per game (4)

Cardinals: 123.4 yards per game (22)

Comment: Safety Budda Baker leads the Cardinals with 63 combined tackles.



Pass Defense

Rams: 203.5 yards per game (3)

Cardinals: 227.2 yards per game (13)

Comment: L.A. holding opponents to a league-best 5.65 passing yards a play.

Sacks

Rams: 34/219 yards (T4)

Cardinals: 28/203 yards (10)

Comment: Haason Reddick leads the Cardinals with five sacks.

Penalties

Rams: 45/419 yards (2)

Cardinals: 85/684 yards (32)

Comment: Cardinals the most penalized team in the NFL.

Interceptions

Rams: 11 (T7)

Cardinals: 10 (T10)

Comment: Dre Kirkpatrick leads the Cardinals with three interceptions.

Turnover differential

Rams: minus-1 (T18)

Cardinals: plus-1 (T15)

Comment: Rams have turned it over 11 times in the last four games.