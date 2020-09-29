Tale of the tape: Rams vs Giants

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams have to make sure they don’t get caught sleeping, with the 0-3 New York Giants coming to town.

Rams defensive lineman and co-captain Michael Brockers does not expect that to happen.

“We just going to take it out on the Giants,” Brockers said. “Not to say the Giants are not a good team, but we know what it takes to win games. We know what we have to do.”

While Brockers does not say the Giants are a bad team, odds makers are doing it for him, making the G-Man a 13-point underdog on the road against the Rams this weekend.

The Rams lead the all-time series 27-17, including postseason games. The Rams won the last time these two teams met, 51-17 at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 5, 2017.

Game time temperature is expected to be around 81 degrees and mostly sunny, so weather should to not be a factor under the translucent roof of SoFi Stadium.

2020 RECORD

Rams: 2-1

Giants: 0-3

Comment: The last time the Giants finished the season with a winning record was 2016 (11-5). Giants have won a total of 12 games since the start of the 2017 season.

Points Per Game

Rams: 29.7 (7)

Giants: 12.7 (31)

Comment: Giants have a minus-41, point differential and have scored a total of 38 points through three games.

Total offense

Rams: 449.7 yards per game (3)

Giants: 272.3 yards per game (31)

Comment: Giants converting just 39.5 percent of their third downs, No. 22 in the NFL.

Rush offense

Rams: 170.3 yards per game (T3)

Giants: 56.7 yards per game (32)

Comment: Giants banking on new addition Devonta Freeman giving the run game a boost with Saquon Barkley out for the season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. QB Daniel Jones leads team in rushing with 92 yards.

Pass offense

Rams: 279.3 yards per game (7)

Giants: 215.7 passing yards a game (26)

Comment: Goff has completed passes to nine different players so far this season.

Time of possession

Rams: 33:01 (4)

Giants: 24.41 (30)

Comment: Giants scoring just 33 percent of the time in the red zone, tied for second-worst in the NFL.

Opponents points per game

Rams: 23.7 (13)

Giants: 26.3 (17)

Comment: Giants have a 50 percent efficiency rate in goal-to-goal situations, tied for third in the league.



Total defense

Rams: 372.7 yards per game (18)

Giants: 357.7 yards per game (T12)

Comment: Giants allows just 5.34 yards per play, ninth in the NFL.

Rush Defense

Rams: 119.3 yards per game (18)

Giants: 123.0 yards per game (20)

Comment: Giants leading tackler is linebacker Blake Martinez (30).



Pass Defense

Rams: 253.3 yards per game (21)

Giants: 234.7 yards per game (10)

Comment: Giants have allowed just seven passing plays of 20-plus yards.

Sacks

Rams: 7/59 yards (T12)

Giants: 8/58 yards (T8)

Comment: Leonard Williams and Martinez lead the Giants with two sacks each.

Penalties

Rams: 12/88 yards (T2)

Giants: 12/63 yards (T2)

Comment: One of the few things Giants have done well this year is limit penalties.

Interceptions

Rams: 3 (T7)

Giants: 2 (T16)

Comment: Julian Love and James Bradberry have an interception each for the Giants.

Turnover differential

Rams: plus-1 (T14)

Giants: minus-4 (T28)

Comment: Daniel Jones has six turnovers through three games.