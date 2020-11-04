SI.com
Rams personnel report: Week 8 vs. Dolphins

Eric D. Williams

Hard to believe the Rams outgained the Dolphins 471-145 in total yards and still lost 28-17. But that underscores how important taking care of the football is to wins on game day.

The Rams of course turned the ball over four times against Miami, which the Dolphins turned into 21 points.

Taylor Rapp had another solid game at safety, finishing with four combined tackles, a forced fumble and a pass break up.

And rookie running back Cam Akers was more involved on offense, finishing with 54 total yards from scrimmage on 20 snaps on offense.

As always, you can check out the personnel report for head coach Sean McVay’s tenure with the Rams entering the 2020 season here.

PERSONNEL GROUPING (OFFENSE)
Source: Next Gen Stats

Total plays: 92 (excluding penalties)
11 (One RB, One TE, 3 WRs) Pass -- 60. Run – 18. Total: 78
12 (One RB, Two TEs, 2 WRs) Pass – 3. Run – 11. Total: 14

PASSING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING
Jared Goff
11: 34-for-58 (58.62 percent) for 344 yards, with one TD and two INTs. Goff was sacked twice and posted a 67.0 passer rating.
12: 1-for-3 (33.33 percent) for 11 yards, with zero TDs and zero INT. Goff was not sacked and posted a 45.1 passer rating.

RUSHING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING
11: 18 for 79 yards (4.4 average) Long: 11. 1 TD
12: 11 for 52 yards (4.7 average) Long: 18. 1TD

PERSONNEL GROUPINGS (DEFENSE)
Total plays: 48 (excluding penalties)
Base (4 DBs): Pass – 1. Run – 12. Total – 13.
(5 DBs): Pass – 16. Run – 13. Total – 29.
Dime-plus (6 or more DBs): Pass – 6. Run –0. Total – 6.

PASS RUSH
Total plays: 44
Rush 1 – 1 (4.3 percent) Sacks -- 0
Rush 2 – 1 (4.3 percent) Sacks -- 0
Rush 3 – 1 (4.3 percent) Sacks -- 0
Rush 4 – 14 (60.9 percent). Sacks – 1
Rush 5 – 5 (21.7 percent). Sacks – 0.
Rush 6 – 1 (4.3 percent). Sacks -- 0

Here’s the snap counts for the Rams vs. Miami

OFFENSE (Based on 95 snaps)

Quarterback – Jared Goff 95

Running back – Malcolm Brown 57, Cam Akers 20, Darrell Henderson 18, Malcolm Brown

Wide receiver – Cooper Kupp 92, Robert Woods 88, Josh Reynolds 77, Van Jefferson 14

Tight end – Tyler Higbee 57, Gerald Everett 52

Offensive line – Andrew Whitworth 95, Rob Havenstein 95, Austin Blythe 95, Austin Corbett 95, David Edwards 95

DEFENSE (Based on 49 snaps)

Line – Aaron Donald 44, Michael Brockers 37, Sebastian Joseph-Day 27, Morgan Fox 17, Greg Gaines 12.

Linebacker – Micah Kiser 49, Leonard Floyd 44, Kenny Young 22, Samson Ebukam 19, Justin Hollins 14, Terrell Lewis 12, Jachai Polite 5.

Defensive back – John Johnson 49, Taylor Rapp 49, Troy Hill 48, Darious Williams 47, David Long Jr. 37, Nick Scott 7.

SPECIAL TEAMS
Nick Scott 25, Natrez Patrick 25, Troy Reeder 21, Johnny Mundt 21, JuJu Hughes 19, Nsimba Webster 18, Ebukam 17, Xavier Jones 16, Jachai Polite 16, Van Jefferson 16, Derrick Moncrief 15, Hollins 12, Johnson 11, Johnny Hekker 10, Jake McQuaide 10, David Long 9, Williams 9, Kai Forbath 8, Hollins 8, Young 7, Kiser 7, Brockers 6, Donald 6, Fox 6, Rapp 4, Gaines 4, Coleman Shelton 4, Tremayne Anchrum 4, Edwards 4, Corbett 4, Havenstein 4, Blythe 4, Joseph-Day 3, Hill 3, Lewis 1, Kupp 1, Reynolds 1.

