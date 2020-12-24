Rams will miss playing in Seattle without 12th man

With an NFC West division on the line at the end of December, the atmosphere at Lumen Field would normally be electric and packed with fans.

However, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder understands the ear-splitting noise he traditionally would have to prepare for when his team plays the Seattle Seahawks on the road will no longer be a factor on Sunday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Seattle is one of several cities around the country not allowing fans to attend pro sporting events.

Reeder says he’ll miss the crowd, known in Seattle as the 12th man, not being in attendance.

“It’s fun to play an away game in a tough environment,” Reeder said. “Even in a place like Seattle that’s really tough. That just kind of fuels you. You feel the energy of the crowd. I can’t wait hopefully in 2021 and we get all of those guys back.”

For his part, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll joked he’s losing his voice this season from trying to replicate the crowd noise.

I’m really horse after the games from trying to make up for the crowd by yelling myself,” Carroll said. “I’m trying to counter the fact that there’s not 68,000 people going nuts here. So, we try and generate our own noise as best we can. It’s been an unusual experience all season long.

“Both of our teams have been all over the East Coast, too. And to go on those trips and there’s nobody there, it’s just been a factor. It’s a unique, one-of-a-kind experience for the NFL. And obviously here, we have a great crowd, great following. And they’re going crazy, but they’re sitting at home doing it. So, it’s a factor that we have enjoyed. It’s one of the great assets that you have when the opponent can’t hear the snap count when you’re rushing the passer.”

The Seahawks have 102 wins since the team’s new stadium opened in 2002. Only Green Bay (107) has more wins at home over that time frame. Although the Rams are 2-1 in Seattle during head coach Sean McVay’s tenure.

The Seahawks are 6-1 at home this season.

“It will be a little different,” Rams tight end Tyler Higbee said about Sunday. “A little bit easier for us as an offense, as far as not having to use the silent (count). That place gets rockin’ up there. So, it will be nice not having the 12s screaming at us, but at the same time, sometimes you enjoy going into a place where it’s just the team and everybody else is against you. It’s kind of a cool deal.”

Added Rams quarterback Jared Goff: “It’s always fun playing up there with the fans. This time it will be a little bit differently obviously, with no fans. But anytime you get to go up there in front of that crowd and that atmosphere, it’s always fun. And it’s obviously more fun when you win up there. We’ll be approaching it no different than if it was another road game for us, but you wish there were fans there.”