Report: Cooper Kupp tested positive for COVID, out vs. Cardinals

Eastern Washington product third active L.A. player to miss game
It appears the Los Angeles Rams will have to face the Arizona Cardinals without their most productive receiver.
According to the NFL Network, Cooper Kupp was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list because of a positive test, which means he will not play on Sunday.

According to NFL’s COVID protocols, if a player tests positive he has remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list for10 days and has to be asymptomatic for 24 hours.

Per league rules, teams are not allowed to disclose whether a player tested positive for COVID-19 or whether he is quarantining because of close exposure to someone who has tested positive.

Kupp would be the third active player to miss a game for the Rams this season due to COVID-19 protocols. Safety Nick Scott and tackle Bobby Evans missed a Week 15 contest against the New York Jets because they were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both players have returned to the active roster.

Kupp leads the Rams in receptions (92) receptions and receiving yards (974). He also has three touchdowns in 15 games played.

The Rams also will mis starting quarterback Jared Goff, who will not play due to a broken thumb on his throwing hand that required surgery. 

