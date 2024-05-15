Rams News: LA Reportedly Facing Off Against NFC Playoff Sleeper in Week 4
The 2024 NFL schedule release is almost here.
NFL fans cannot wait to get their heads on the schedule, and it seems like we have a good idea of how the schedule for the Rams will shake out. Rumors have already circled regarding the Rams' Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions on the road. However, another NFC North opponent matchup has already leaked. According to Ozzy NFL, the Rams will take on the Chicago Bears and their rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams, at Soldier Field.
If this is true, this will be the Rams' second NFC North opponent in a month or so. The Bears and their newly revamped offense will look to show the NFL world that they are for real and will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come. Chicago killed it in the draft, in free agency, and with the trades they made as soon as the new season came around.
Chicago has the firepower to keep up with the Rams, and it should be a fun matchup between NFC opponents who will fight for a playoff spot come December/January.
If accurate, this matchup could significantly impact the standings if both teams vied for a playoff seed, regardless of when it's played. It's all a rumor now, but regardless, this matchup will be fun to witness. The Bears have the edge on the Rams in the all-time series, 54-39-3, including postseason games — however, L.A. has won the last three matchups.