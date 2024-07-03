Rams News: LA Rookie Talks Replacing 'GOAT' Aaron Donald
Rookie Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske, selected by L.A. general manager Les Snead with the No. 39 pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Florida State, is gearing up for the challenge of replacing 10-time Pro Bowler and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald at the position, according to DJ Siddiqi of Forbes.
"Big shoes to fill – we're talking about the greatest ever. I've said it countless times – it's the G.O.A.T. [Greatest Of All Time]," Fiske called Donald during a chat with Siddiqi. "I full-heartedly feel that way about him and we've had small conversations — that's been cool. It is what it is. I don't think you ever replace the G.O.A.T. I have to go out there and do what I do.”
Last season, Fiske did what he did to the tune of 43 total tackles (17 solo, 26 assisted) and six sacks, helping lead the Seminoles to a 13-1 overall record.
"I have to be me," Fiske remarked of the imprint he can make replacing Donald. "I have to build my own legacy and that's what I'm looking forward to. I don't feel like I'm really filling shoes, but I have to create my own shoes. That's kind of what it is. I'm just excited to be a part of it and I know that'll kind of always be the comparison of who's going to fill his shoes, but somebody has to do it."
