Rams News: Los Angeles Signs Deal with Upstart Ticket Reseller
The Los Angeles Rams will have a new business partner heading into the 2024 NFL season.
Per Bret McCormick of the Sports Business Journal, the Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles have both inked deals with ticket reseller TickPick, which will become the clubs' Official Fan Experience Partner this fall.
"With the Rams, TickPick will introduce new ticket packages for fans, most notably Ultimate Fan Experience Tickets, giving purchasers access to VIP club seats, featuring all-inclusive food and beverage two hours before kickoff and a VIP entrance to SoFi Stadium, along with other perks," McCormick writes.
TickPick has (ahem) picked a good time to get into business with the Rams. Following an exciting 10-7 2023 season and a wild card berth, Los Angeles is hoping to build on its return to pseudo-contention by bolstering its defense and equipping Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford with some supplemental offensive weapons. Stafford is reportedly seeking to rework his current deal with the club, as the 36-year-old is clearly not taking his recent success for granted.
Can Los Angeles return to the Super Bowl next season? A lot hinges on how well the club can replace the now-returned Aaron Donald. Les Snead addressed his departure in the first two rounds of this year's draft (during which the Rams selected 10 players), using the No. 19 pick on Florida State defensive end Jared Verse and the No. 39 pick on his old Seminoles teammate, defensive tackle Braden Fiske.
