Rams News: Later-Round Rookie Pick Pegged As Possible Day 1 Starter
The Los Angeles Rams will look to repeat last year's rookie success in 2024. 2023's class was filled with many impactful players, turning vital players that the team couldn't live without. The 2024 class has some big shoes to fill, but they have the talent and then some to be key players for Los Angeles.
The Rams had one heck of a draft, especially on the defensive front. All eyes will be on the rookie defenders, who will have unnecessary pressure to fill Aaron Donald's shoes. Nobody expects that from them, but they expect them to be competent football players. One player the Rams view highly is safety Kamren Kinchens, their third-round draft pick from Miami.
Kinchens may have some limitations athletically, posting a 4.65 40-yard dash, but the Rams think highly of him. He will be the Jordan Fuller replacement, and if all goes well this summer, we could see him start right off the gate.
ESPN's NFL insider Field Yatessaid Kinchens could be a starter in the secondary on Day 1.
"Part of what I admire about the Rams' draft strategy is their willingness to compromise on testing thresholds when a player's tape is too good to ignore," Yates said. "That was the case with Kinchens, despite some teams' pause over his 4.65-second run in the 40-yard dash at the combine. His overall tape was excellent -- 11 picks over the past two years -- and he could start next to Kamren Curl from Day 1."
Although Kinchens doesn't have the ideal speed to make an impact, it's still too early to tell how well he could develop. One thing is for sure: He has an eye for the ball, collecting 11 interceptions in the last two seasons combined. The Rams desperately needed a ball hawk like that, as the team struggled mightily on that front in 2023. The Rams ranked as the ninth-lowest team in creating interceptions (10).
The Rams went to work in free agency to collect some veteran talent, and they'll hope this young rookie will mix right in alongside guys like Darious Williams, Kamren Curl, and Tre'Davious White.
