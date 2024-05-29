Rams News: Latest on Jared Verse's Rookie Contract Negotiations
The Los Angeles Rams revealed on Tuesday that they had finally agreed to terms with their top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, former Florida State University defensive end Jared Verse. Aaron Wilson of KPCR 2 Houston reports that L.A. has inked the No. 19 selection to a $15.134 million deal, including a $7.826 million signing bonus. An NFL source informs Wilson that Verse will earn fully guaranteed roster bonuses for training camp reporting, ranging from $522,925, to $1.095 million and $682,510, from 2025 to 2027.
The 6-foot-4, 254-pound defensive end, 23, was a two-time All-American First Teamer and All-ACC selection while with the Seminoles. During his three years at Albany, he was a two-time All-CAA Teamer. He was also the CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 after redshirting in 2019. During his final collegiate season in 2023, he notched 41 total tackles (23 solo, 18 assisted), 12.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.
Between Verse and his FSU colleague Braden Fiske (the Rams' next pick, at No. 38), Los Angeles is looking to bolster its defense and overcome the absence of 10-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who announced his retirement ahead of the draft this offseason.
