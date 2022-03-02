Skip to main content

Rams BREAKING: New Contract Coming for Los Angeles DT Aaron Donald?

Donald had been mulling retirement after helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams will be looking for any way to repeat as champs next season after winning the franchise's first Super Bowl since 2000 two and a half weeks ago. 

It's no secret, but they'll need superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald in order to do so. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had been considering retirement after winning his first-career Super Bowl. 

But on Wednesday, The Athletic reported that Rams general manager Les Snead said the team and Donald have been discussing a new contract.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Aaron Donald

"I never say anything with certainty, [but] that's not a concern right now," Snead said of Donald's potential contract. 

It seems as if the longtime executive has no worries about locking Donald up for the foreseeable future. If the 31-year-old were to return, he'd once again be considered one of the league's most dominant forces. 

Last season, Donald recorded a career-high in total tackles (84) and assisted tackles (46), while bludgeoning offensive lines to the tune of 12.5 sacks. The former Pitt Panther also had four passes defended, his most since 2016 (five). 

Snead certainly has loads to worry about as the Rams enter the offseason with key players like receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and linebacker Von Miller set to enter free agency.

But make no mistake. The return of Donald would give LA its biggest chance of going back-to-back. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

