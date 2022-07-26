Aaron Donald Eager For Another Super Bowl Ring

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald's Hall of Fame career features countless achievements and spectacular statical seasons.

He is a Super Bowl champion, a seven-time All-Pro, and an eight-time Pro Bowler. He won the 2014 Defensive Rookie of the Year, as well as 2017, 2018, and 2020 Defensive Player of the Year.

In 127 games played, Donald has 98 career sacks, just two sacks shy of reaching the century mark. At times he is simply unblockable.

Oh, and to top it off, he became the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history after restructuring his contract to guarantee him $65 million over the next two seasons and $95 million through the 2024 season.

So you would think a player with all of those accolades would be satisfied, right?

Wrong. Donald cleared that up when he was asked what the mentality is coming into training camp as defending champs.

“Same mindset it is every year. Trying to do everything we can to get back to that stage again. Starting back from scratch all over again, new year, new team, so a lot of work to do. But obviously, the main goal was to try to do everything we can to get ourselves back in that position and trying to be a world champion again. A long season, a long process, but we are ready to work.”

Is there anything else for Donald to accomplish?

Of course, Donald could enhance an already impressive resume by adding Lombardi Trophies. Winning Super Bowls cements legacies. Every great player is judged on if he can win a title, but when you can win multiple, all of a sudden you're considered one of the greatest players of all time.

It takes a special mindset to remain hungry even after winning a championship. In Donald's case, even after winning a super bowl, he's motivated for more.

“I think if anything, it motivates you that much more because you have the experience of how it feels. In my opinion, I want to do everything in my ability to try to relive that all over again. So, I'm ready to put the body of work in and continue to do everything I can as a leader, as a football player in this organization, to do my part to help us win games. Right now, we are in camp and it's a long process. Start from scratch again. But like I said, I'm ready to work and we are ready to grind and try to put ourselves in the best position for the season.”

Although it won't be easy, Donald and the Rams are looking to be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots pulled it off in 2003 and 2004.