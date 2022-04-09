Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey Recruited Bobby Wagner Immediately After Seahawks Release
The Los Angeles Rams proved they won't leave any stone unturned in free agency, as the team brought former Seahawks signed linebacker Bobby Wagner to a five-year $50 million deal.
It was a deal that shocked the NFL world and could set the Rams up to repeat as NFC West and Super Bowl Champions in 2022.
And according to Wagner, having Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald hit him up after the Seahawks released him ignited a "special" connection early on in the signing process.
“As soon as I got done when the Seahawks released me, I had Aaron Donald hit me up and Jalen Ramsey hit me up,” Wagner said. “So they were in communications pretty quick."
Wagner wouldn't go into specifics about what was said during these conversations, but with a handful of teams ringing his phone, receiving attention from a defense with two potential Hall of Famers made the decision much easier.
“You watch and admire from afar,” he said. “They’re willing to do whatever they can to win. But I think, too, is you have guys like that, players like that that are All-Pros in their own right, reach out to you and want to team up is special. And being a place where they want you to play there and want you to be there, it’s special.”
The trio have each been considered to be at the top of the list for their respective positions over the last few seasons. Now, opposing offenses will have to worry about stopping All-Pro talent at all three levels of LA's defense.
