Skip to main content

Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey Recruited Bobby Wagner Immediately After Seahawks Release

The Rams had some help from their top defensive stars in landing Bobby Wagner

The Los Angeles Rams proved they won't leave any stone unturned in free agency, as the team brought former Seahawks signed linebacker Bobby Wagner to a five-year $50 million deal

It was a deal that shocked the NFL world and could set the Rams up to repeat as NFC West and Super Bowl Champions in 2022. 

And according to Wagner, having Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald hit him up after the Seahawks released him ignited a "special" connection early on in the signing process.

USATSI_17445046

Bobby Wagner

USATSI_16909950

Jalen Ramsey 

USATSI_17680697

Aaron Donald

“As soon as I got done when the Seahawks released me, I had Aaron Donald hit me up and Jalen Ramsey hit me up,” Wagner said. “So they were in communications pretty quick."

Wagner wouldn't go into specifics about what was said during these conversations, but with a handful of teams ringing his phone, receiving attention from a defense with two potential Hall of Famers made the decision much easier.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

drake stafford
Play

Hollywood Living: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Buys Two LA Homes from Drake

Stafford has immersed himself into LA's expensive lifestyle after earning an big contract extension in March

By Zach Dimmitt38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago
Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Why is Rams QB Matthew Stafford Being Disrespected as MVP Candidate?

Matthew Stafford is coming off of one of the more impressive Super Bowl runs in recent memory. So why is he being counted out of the MVP race?

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17680151
Play

Chargers Sign LB Troy Reeder to 1-Year Deal

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Ram Digest Staff3 hours ago
3 hours ago

“You watch and admire from afar,” he said. “They’re willing to do whatever they can to win. But I think, too, is you have guys like that, players like that that are All-Pros in their own right, reach out to you and want to team up is special. And being a place where they want you to play there and want you to be there, it’s special.”

The trio have each been considered to be at the top of the list for their respective positions over the last few seasons. Now, opposing offenses will have to worry about stopping All-Pro talent at all three levels of LA's defense.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

drake stafford
News

Hollywood Living: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Buys Two LA Homes from Drake

By Zach Dimmitt38 minutes ago
Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Why is Rams QB Matthew Stafford Being Disrespected as MVP Candidate?

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
USATSI_17680151
News

Chargers Sign LB Troy Reeder to 1-Year Deal

By Ram Digest Staff3 hours ago
Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Want Odell Beckham Jr. Back; Multiple Teams Interested

By Grant Afseth7 hours ago
NFL
News

Rams Mock Draft: Los Angeles Finds Darious Williams, Sony Michel Replacements

By Cole ThompsonApr 8, 2022
dixon 1
News

Rams Intrigued by USC WR K.D Dixon

By Ram Digest StaffApr 8, 2022
arobb
News

Rams WR Allen Robinson Recruiting Former Bears Teammate to LA?

By Zach DimmittApr 8, 2022
ashawn robinson
News

Raheem Morris: A'Shawn Robinson 'Best Player in Super Bowl'

By Timm HammApr 8, 2022