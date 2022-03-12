Private Donald: Rams' Star Pass Rusher Surprised By Rodney Harrison Comments

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald was surprised by Rodney Harrison's comments on his potential retirement.

New broke mere hours before kickoff at Super Bowl LVI that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald was considering retiring if his team won the championship. Even before a snap was played, it made headlines across the NFL community.

Donald still has not decided if he will hang up the cleats for good following a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He is, however, being more cautious with who he trusts telling his future plans to after the news was leaked by NBC's Rodney Harrison.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Donald Jan 9, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates with outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) following a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Donald Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Donald

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop, Donald said he had a “personal” conversation with Harrison in which he said “Honestly, you never know … This could be my last year.” The All-Pro defender wasn't expecting Harrison to go on television and broadcast that conversation to the world.

“I wouldn’t expect [Harrison] to do something like that,” Donald said. “I wouldn’t want him to.”

The report, however, is true regardless of Harrison's comments. Donald told Bishop that he is truly considering retirement, stating how he's wanting to spend time with his kids and his wife as reasons to call it a career.

Rams' general manager Les Snead said that the team is not worried of Donald's decision at this time. Los Angeles has been in talks with the defender about coming to terms with a new deal before the start of free agency.

Los Angeles is also in talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on new deals before free agency. Stafford, who led Los Angeles to its fourth quarter comeback, is expected to earn up to $45 million per season.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) is interviewed with his wife Erica Donald and children Jaeda, Aaron Jr., and Aaric, after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Donald Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Donald Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) and defensive end Greg Gaines (91) tackle Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Donald

Donald’s performance last season helped lead his team to a Super Bowl. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year finished with a career-high 84 total tackles and notched 12.5 sacks.

Although Donald hasn’t officially announced his return, the Rams expect him to be back in Los Angeles in 2022.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.