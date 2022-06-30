Major Milestone Within Rams Aaron Donald's Reach

In 127 games played, Donald has 98 career sacks, just two sacks shy of reaching the century mark.

The highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, is fresh off a Super Bowl victory with an incredulous amount of achievements under his belt.

Donald's legend grew when he pressured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow into an errant throw on fourth down late in the fourth quarter. The clutch play from the three-time Defensive Player of the Year sealed the Rams' victory in Super Bowl LVI.

Donald would be joining an elite company. Since individual sacks were first tracked in 1982, Hall of Famer John Randle (137.5) is the only member of the 100-plus sacks club who played the majority of his career as a defensive tackle.

"[Donald] is truly is one of one in my opinion," said Rams coach Sean McVay after Donald signed his reworked contract that included a $40 million raise. "I think the respect that he's garnered around this league from guys that have done it at such a high level. What he's accomplished through his eight years is unparalleled."

Retirement speculation swirled around Donald before the extension. But with Donald back for L.A., the Rams continue to have one of the strongest rosters in the NFL. The Rams will attempt to defend their Super Bowl LVI title (fourth-best odds at +1100) to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since New England in 2004-05.

Donald's list of accolades is never-ending but features eight Pro Bowl nods, seven first-team All-Pro selections, and the title as the only player in the NFL with 400 pressures over the last five years.

As the heart and soul of LA's defense and an invaluable presence on and off the field, Donald's goal is another Super Bowl ring ... But reaching 100 sacks would be a great feather in the cap too.