Rams Again Urged to Make QB Move That Could Backfire
The Los Angeles Rams are actually in a very weird spot when it comes to the quarterback position, as Matthew Stafford's future with the franchise appears to be in flux.
Yes, Stafford has two years remaining on his deal, so you would think that the veteran would just finish out the rest of his contract with the Rams and then potentially retire.
But there has been rising speculation that Los Angeles could actually trade the 37-year-old this offseason, and now, the Rams have apparently given him permission to seek a trade.
So what will Los Angeles do now?
One suggestion we have already heard is for the Rams to jettison Stafford and then sign Sam Darnold in free agency, and now ESPN's Aaron Schatz has rekindled the idea.
In a piece where Schatz rattled off bold projections for each NFL team this offseason, he had Los Angeles doing just that.
"There has been a lot of scuttlebutt from the NFL rumor mill about the Rams moving on from [Stafford]," Schatz wrote. "It fits the old adage that it is better to move on from a player a year too early than a year too late."
Schatz then went on to explain what the Rams' corresponding move would be.
"If they do it, they'll want to make it a post-June 1 trade in order to spread the cap cost across two seasons. And they should bring in Darnold as a replacement," he wrote.
He added that he feels head coach Sean McVay could potentially work wonders with Darnold, much like Kevin O'Connell did with the Minnesota Vikings this past season.
There is a difference, though: the Vikings boast one of the best sets of weapons in the NFL, including arguably the league's top wide receiver in Justin Jefferson.
Yes, the Rams do have Puka Nacua, but outside of that, they are loaded with question mars at the receiver position, especially considering that they are in the process of trading Cooper Kupp.
Signing Darnold—who took seven years to finally have a good season—to a lucrative long-term deal would be one heck of a risky investment for Los Angeles. The Rams would be better off drafting a quarterback, or maybe even placing a call to the Vikings to inquire about J.J. McCarthy.
