Skip to main content
NFL Draft

A House Divided: Rams' Robinson Unsure in Lakers vs. Clippers Debate

The newly acquired Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is still getting used to the South California sports scene.

With the NBA season finally in the rear view mirror, all focus has shifted towards the upcoming 2022 NFL season. For Los Angeles, however, basketball has always been ingrained in the city's core culture.

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have made significant moves in attempting to defend their title. Notably, this includes signing former Pro Bowl Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. For Robinson, moving to the City of Angels means more than just a location change -- it means understanding the culture.

In a recent Tweet, Robinson asked the Los Angeles-faithful if he was allowed to support both the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Of course, anyone who is familiar with Los Angeles basketball knows that the two teams are bitter rivals -- although 'rivals' might be a generous term considering the Lakers' 17 championship wins to the Clippers' 0. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

stafford ramsey
Play

Troublemaker: Rams' Jalen Ramsey Tops List for This WR's Best Cornerbacks

The five-time Pro-Bowler has routinely been a matchup nightmare for the league's best receivers during his six-year career

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. Reveals Rehab Update

An NFL Instagram post offered a glimpse at Beckham Jr.'s ACL recovery.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
3 hours ago
USATSI_18497641
Play

'I Love This Game': Sean McVay Addresses 'Out of Context' Retirement Rumors

McVay recently discussed the pre Super Bowl retirement rumors with Mike Silver.

By Connor Zimmerlee10 hours ago
10 hours ago

For basketball fans in Los Angeles, Robinson's question was borderline sacrilege, perhaps similar to asking New Yorkers for deep-dish pizza recommendations. 

One especially hilarious summarized fans' feelings succinctly.

To some extent, Rams fans will be hoping that Robinson plays this season like he is "back in Chicago." As a receiver for the Bears, Robinson had consistently below-mediocre production from his quarterbacks. Despite this, the veteran receiver accumulated over 1000 receiving yards in two of his last three seasons. 

A major reason for his production is the consistency of his technique; Robison has always been a crafty route-runner who can generate separation against almost any form of man-to-man coverage. 

On paper, Robinson is the perfect fit for the Los Angeles offense; with him being predicted to shift some defensive attention away from all-pro receiver Cooper Kupp, the Rams offense is in a prime position to defend the Super Bowl crown.

stafford ramsey
News

Troublemaker: Rams' Jalen Ramsey Tops List for This WR's Best Cornerbacks

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. Reveals Rehab Update

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
USATSI_18497641
News

'I Love This Game': Sean McVay Addresses 'Out of Context' Retirement Rumors

By Connor Zimmerlee10 hours ago
mcvay shanahan 2
News

'Damn Good Team': Sean McVay Talks Rams-Niners Rivalry

By Zach Dimmitt12 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Sean McVay to be Immortalized With Statue By Alma Mater

By Matt GalatzanJun 22, 2022
kupp
News

How to 'Speak Rams': Exclusive With Star Cooper Kupp

By Cole ThompsonJun 22, 2022
ramsey
News

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Surgery Update: OK for Camp?

By Ram Digest StaffJun 21, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Free Agent Odell Beckham: Out Until November?

By Matt GalatzanJun 21, 2022