A House Divided: Rams' Robinson Unsure in Lakers vs. Clippers Debate

The newly acquired Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is still getting used to the South California sports scene.

With the NBA season finally in the rear view mirror, all focus has shifted towards the upcoming 2022 NFL season. For Los Angeles, however, basketball has always been ingrained in the city's core culture.

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have made significant moves in attempting to defend their title. Notably, this includes signing former Pro Bowl Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. For Robinson, moving to the City of Angels means more than just a location change -- it means understanding the culture.

In a recent Tweet, Robinson asked the Los Angeles-faithful if he was allowed to support both the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Of course, anyone who is familiar with Los Angeles basketball knows that the two teams are bitter rivals -- although 'rivals' might be a generous term considering the Lakers' 17 championship wins to the Clippers' 0.

For basketball fans in Los Angeles, Robinson's question was borderline sacrilege, perhaps similar to asking New Yorkers for deep-dish pizza recommendations.

One especially hilarious summarized fans' feelings succinctly.

To some extent, Rams fans will be hoping that Robinson plays this season like he is "back in Chicago." As a receiver for the Bears, Robinson had consistently below-mediocre production from his quarterbacks. Despite this, the veteran receiver accumulated over 1000 receiving yards in two of his last three seasons.

A major reason for his production is the consistency of his technique; Robison has always been a crafty route-runner who can generate separation against almost any form of man-to-man coverage.

On paper, Robinson is the perfect fit for the Los Angeles offense; with him being predicted to shift some defensive attention away from all-pro receiver Cooper Kupp, the Rams offense is in a prime position to defend the Super Bowl crown.