Rams Allen Robinson Details 'Cohesive Relationship' with Matthew Stafford

Stafford's elbow injection has kept him from building a pass-and-catch relationship with Robinson so far, but the two have remained vocal with one another

Pro-Bowl receiver Allen Robinson is aiming for a bounce-back year with the Los Angeles Rams this fall. He's coming off a 2021 season with the Chicago Bears that saw him have one of the worst outings of his eight-year career.

And even with quarterback Matthew Stafford not getting to throw to his new offensive weapon through OTAs and minicamp this offseason due to an elbow injection, Robinson has stayed keen on building the vocal chemistry with Stafford as the Rams prep for the start of training camp on July 24. 

During a recent appearance on NFL Network, Robinson talked about the details he wants to get clarified with Stafford despite not being able to catch passes from him just yet. 

“One thing that I’ve learned is as a receiver, you want to make sure you’re on the same page as the quarterback,” Robinson said. “So for me, it’s being in constant communication with Matthew about what he’s seeing. Even throughout the spring with him not throwing, as we’re running routes, I’m asking him about certain timing, what he’s seeing with my routes, am I taking too long here? A little too much at the top? Just making sure we have a great, cohesive relationship and we’re seeing things through the same set of eyes and I’m on his timing.”

The veteran approach of players like Robinson and Stafford should have Rams fans at ease despite no on-field chemistry headed into training camp. But all it could take is a few weeks of preparation before these two look to lead an offense that could potentially be of the league's best next season. 

