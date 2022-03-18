Skip to main content

Rams Robert Woods 'Prime Trade Candidate' After Allen Robinson Signing?

The Rams have an embarrassment of riches in the wide receiver room, and some could be on the move

The Los Angeles Rams plans of 'running it back' in 2022 have taken a pair of significant hits in recent days, with the retirement of offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and the loss of edge rusher Von Miller in free agency, among other outgoing roster transactions

However, the Rams have also made a significant move to improve the roster as well, signing former Bears and Jaguars wideout Allen Robinson to a 3-year $46.5 million deal

And now, that signing could mean the exit of another prominent Rams wideout, Robert Woods, who is now reportedly emerged as a 'prime trade candidate' across the league.

Woods, who missed eight games last season with an injury, has been a key part of the Rams offense for the last five seasons and was off to a great start with QB Matthew Stafford in 2021. 

In his nine games last season with Stafford, Woods had 45 catches on 69 targets for 556 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per reception and 8.1 yards per target. He also had eight rushes for 46 yards and a touchdown. 

Considering his versatility and talent, its no wonder that he would emerge as a target across the league. With teams like the Falcons, Packers, and others all in need of adding playmakers to the receiving corps, Woods will have no shortage of suitors in the coming weeks. 

