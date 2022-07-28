Happy Returns; Andrew Whitworth Visits Rams Camp

Don't call it a comeback ... just a visit.

Andrew Whitworth temporarily returned to the Los Angeles Rams this week, descending upon the defending champions' training camp abode in Irvine. Though the 40-year-old blocker's playing days have ended, Whitworth hardly looked out of place, clad in a Rams-branded t-shirt and enthusiastically chatting up Sean McVay.

Whitworth's Vince Lombardi Trophy hoist was among the most memorable when the Rams topped Cincinnati at SoFi Stadium in last February's Super Bowl. An elusive championship ring was earned in not only what became his final NFL contest (ironically earned against his other NFL team, the Cincinnati Bengals) but shortly after he earned the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Through the victory, Whitworth also became the oldest offensive lineman to both play in and win a Super Bowl.

Though Whitworth's playing days are over, his prescience and impact have not been amongst the modern Rams as they embark upon a title defense.

"(Me and Joe Noteboom) had the privilege of being around Andrew for as many years as we were," offensive lineman Rob Havenstein said at the onset of training camp.

Havenstein noted that he trained with players who had common ground, including fellow Wisconsin alumni (such as Rams draft pick Logan Bruss), during the offseason, a tactic he picked up from Whitworth.

"It's something I learned from Whitworth," Havenstein said. "Especially when we had that kind of, not the COVID year, but similar to when everyone was kind of around and we couldn't really get into the building. Working out with guys in your room, there's always that little bit of competition that you can't get on your own. That's something I wanted to do again."

Whitworth, part of Amazon Prime Video's newly-gained Thursday Night Football coverage, is guaranteed at least one visit to SoFi Stadium when the Rams battle the Las Vegas Raiders in a streamed prime-time game on Dec. 8.