Rams vs. Cardinals Preview: Sweep for Los Angeles?

The Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Sofi Stadium. It's a matchup of the bottom teams in the NFC West division looking to stay relevant.

Los Angeles looks to sweep Arizona after defeating the Cardinals 20-12 in Week 2. The Cardinals have yet to win a division game. This Arizona team looks different than the one LA faced in September, with notable additions in wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Robbie Anderson.

The Rams have lost back-to-back games: LA scored only 13 points in Sunday's defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, marking the fifth time this season the Rams have scored fewer than 15 points.

"The defense should not have had to go back on the field. Simple," Jalen Ramsey said following the Week 9 loss. "Gotta have some dogs who are gonna go get it. We shouldn't come to the sideline after a big stop like that and our coaches telling us, 'We gonna to need y'all one more time.'"

Both LA and Arizona are dealing with injuries along the offensive line and have struggled despite superstars littering the rosters. The Rams have averaged 11.4 points over their last five games and a staggeringly low 68 yards per game on the ground. LA's offense ranks 31st in total yards and 29th in points.

The bright side? A win for the Rams would avoid LA falling to fall to last place in the NFC West.

RECORDS: L.A. Rams (3-5) at Arizona Cardinals (3-6)

ODDS: The Rams are 3-point favorites vs. the Cardinals.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 1:25 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Sofi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

TV/RADIO: FOX| ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | TU LIGA

THE FINAL WORD: Sean McVay addresses Rams’ super bowl ‘hangover’:

“I think it's probably more the (day-to-day issues). But what I would say is that what you're not naïve to is when you do well, the amount of time and preparation that teams do to make things that were simpler the previous year more difficult because they're more familiar based on the studies in the offseason (and) things that they've done."

