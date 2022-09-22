The Los Angeles Rams hit the road to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 of NFL action from State Farm Stadium on Sunday. The exciting divisional matchup between star quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray is crucial, as the NFC West is up for grabs.

The Rams barely squeaked by the Atlanta Falcons to win in Week 2, while the Cardinals mounted one of the biggest comebacks in franchise history in a win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

A major LA key to victory is cleaning up the turnovers. The Rams have now committed six turnovers through the first two weeks of play. Stafford tossed two more picks against the Falcons to bring his league-leading interception total to five.

The Rams have dominated this rivalry since coach Sean McVay took over in 2017, with a 10-1 record vs. Arizona.

INJURY UPDATE: Offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. sustained a broken ankle against the Falcons that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

RECORDS: L.A. Rams (1-1) at Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

ODDS: The Rams are 4-point favorites vs. the Cardinals.

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 25 2022 at 1:25 p.m. PT

LOCATION: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)

TV/RADIO: FOX | ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | TU LIGA

THE FINAL WORD: Coach Sean McVay on the hair-pulling stress of LA's Week 2 win:

"Unless they tell me that you get more points for being able to win by more points, I don't really care if we found a way to be able to get it done," McVay said. "That's how I know I'm maturing because I would've been grumpy before on this thing. But holy hell, I need a couple drinks."

