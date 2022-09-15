Rebounding Rams vs. Falcons Week 2 Preview
The Los Angeles Rams face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of NFL action from Sofi Stadium on Sunday. The Rams are coming off an extended break following their Week 1 Thursday night loss to the Buffalo Bills. The defending Super Bowl champions Rams are searching for their first win of the season after the disappointing opening night.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford enters his second season in LA with a lingering elbow issue in his throwing arm. Stafford underwent a procedure to relieve elbow pain this offseason, which held him out of OTAs and minicamp this spring. Despite the questions about his elbow, Stafford is now said to feel better today than he did at this time last year.
After a stagnant offensive performance in Week 1, the Rams hope to find their momentum against a Falcons team who has trouble closing out games. On defense, LA looks to stop quarterback Marcus Mariota, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and the Falcons' improving run game
RECORDS: L.A. Rams (0-1) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-1)
ODDS: The Rams are 10.5-point favorites vs. the Falcons.
GAME TIME: Sunday, September 18 2022 at 1:05 p.m. PT
LOCATION: Sofi Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)
TV/RADIO: FOX | ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | TU LIGA
THE FINAL WORD: Rams coach Sean McVay on Stafford, after being sacked seven times in Week 1:
"He's a tough-minded guy, standing in there, no flinch, getting hit a lot and didn't have a whole lot of time … There were a couple unfortunate balls that get tipped up, but those are some of those things I know he is going to continue to compete. I love Matthew [Stafford] and we're going to keep riding.”
